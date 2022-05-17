‘Luck’ saved two young kids in ATV crash that killed their mother, Arizona cops say

A 40-year-old woman died in an ATV crash after losing control of the vehicle in Arizona, officials said.

Kimberly Kapp of Prescott had her 1-year-old and 4-year-old buckled in the ATV when she hit debris and flipped the vehicle on May 12 in Mayer, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was pinned under the ATV once it landed on the driver’s side, deputies said. Two witnesses helped pull the woman from the vehicle.

No one was wearing a helmet, including her two kids who were in car seats at the back of the ATV, deputies said. Kapp wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and her kids’ car seats were not properly secured, deputies said.

The children were not injured, deputies said.

“The children were very lucky, and it was only luck that saved them” Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Lewis said in the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post.

Kapp, however, suffered “serious internal injuries.”

She was air lifted to a hospital in Prescott where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is an unbelievably sad story with a woman losing her life and two young children losing their mother” Sheriff David Rhodes said. “It is a terrible way to remind our residents to please slow down, wear seat belts and helmets when applicable, and to utilize the services that can help you properly install car seats.”

Mayer is about 73 miles north of Phoenix.

