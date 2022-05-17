ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

‘Luck’ saved two young kids in ATV crash that killed their mother, Arizona cops say

By Helena Wegner
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJtEM_0fhRSMEm00

A 40-year-old woman died in an ATV crash after losing control of the vehicle in Arizona, officials said.

Kimberly Kapp of Prescott had her 1-year-old and 4-year-old buckled in the ATV when she hit debris and flipped the vehicle on May 12 in Mayer, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was pinned under the ATV once it landed on the driver’s side, deputies said. Two witnesses helped pull the woman from the vehicle.

No one was wearing a helmet, including her two kids who were in car seats at the back of the ATV, deputies said. Kapp wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and her kids’ car seats were not properly secured, deputies said.

The children were not injured, deputies said.

“The children were very lucky, and it was only luck that saved them” Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Lewis said in the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post.

Kapp, however, suffered “serious internal injuries.”

She was air lifted to a hospital in Prescott where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is an unbelievably sad story with a woman losing her life and two young children losing their mother” Sheriff David Rhodes said. “It is a terrible way to remind our residents to please slow down, wear seat belts and helmets when applicable, and to utilize the services that can help you properly install car seats.”

Mayer is about 73 miles north of Phoenix.

Missing 8-year-old found dead after leaving campsite on family’s ATV, Arizona cops say

9-year-old dies after crashing ATV in field, North Carolina cops say. ‘Tragic accident’

5-year-old dies after runaway ATV crashes into block wall, Arizona sheriff says

Comments / 1

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Man left kids in car while he gambled at Casino Arizona, court documents say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Glendale father was arrested after police say he left his two young children inside a car while he gambled inside a Scottsdale casino. According to court documents, 39-year-old Keo Bunchhor was arrested on May 19 after he left his 5-year-old and 2-year-old kids inside a parked car at Casino Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale man leaves 2 kids in car while he gambles at casino, police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A father is facing felony charges after investigators say he left two kids in his car while he gambled inside a casino near Scottsdale on Thursday morning. According to court documents, Bunchhor Keo drove to Casino Arizona with his 5-year-old and 2-year-old. He went inside to gamble and try to “win rent money,” police said.
GLENDALE, AZ
WDBO

Missing hiker found dead in Arizona with his dog by his side

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man who went missing in Arizona last Friday was found dead five days later with his dog by his side, officials say. KPNX says on Friday, Donald Hayes, 74, contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office after he got lost on Mingus Mountain and needed assistance. YCSO told him to stay where he was but searchers were unable to find him or his dog.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Accidents
Yavapai County, AZ
Accidents
State
North Carolina State
City
Mayer, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Yavapai County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
County
Yavapai County, AZ
Nationwide Report

16-year-old Victoria Cruz and 36-year-old Reyna Martinez dead after a car crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

16-year-old Victoria Cruz and 36-year-old Reyna Martinez dead after a car crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 16-year-old Victoria Cruz and 36-year-old Reyna Martinez as the victims who lost their lives following a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Phoenix. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 10:30 a.m. near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road [...]
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Multiple people burned in north Phoenix double house fire

PHOENIX - Multiple people have suffered second-degree burns in a double house fire in north Phoenix, firefighters said on May 20. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the first-alarm fire near 20th Street and Sweetwater Avenue. "When I walked out the door there was [sic] flames coming from the neighbor's,...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
KTAR.com

Dog named Bubba reunited with family 3 months after Arizona highway wreck

PHOENIX – Three months after going missing when the vehicle he was riding in rolled over on an Arizona highway, a dog named Bubba is back home with his family. Bubba got lost after he and his owners were involved in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 93 at milepost 147, south of Interstate 40, on Feb. 13, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Atv#Yavapai County Sheriff
12 News

Arizona man sentenced for stabbing woman to death in 2019

SACATON, Ariz. — A member of the Gila River Indian Community was recently sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for stabbing a woman to death in 2019. Jose Louise Carpio, III, 25, of Sacaton received his punishment after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.
SACATON, AZ
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada OSHA investigating forklift death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after a forklift driver died. The incident happened at a warehouse near Craig and N. Lamb Thursday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said it appeared the machine was accidentally flipped. On Friday, OSHA investigators were on site...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLD-TV

Deputies: Man injured, suspect on the run after shooting near Benson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the suspect in a shooting that injured a man on Thursday, May 19. Authorities said they were called shortly after noon to the 700 block of Lee Street in Saint David in response to reports of a shooting in the area.
BENSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Helmets
kyma.com

Man found guilty for possession of guns and ammunition in Arizona home

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - An Arizona man was found guilty of possessing firearms and ammunition. He will be scheduled for sentencing on August 1, 2022. On October 11, 2019, Todd Gehman Howard, 60, had his home searched by FBI agents, who were able to find 23 firearms and 21 more guns in a safe, along with about 7,600 rounds of ammo.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

2 Henderson men wanted in connection with Utah retail theft

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Henderson men are wanted in connection with a retail theft in Utah and are considered “armed and dangerous.”. St. George Police are looking for Nathan Lee Burkett and Jason Burguin, both from Henderson, in connection with the incident on May 15. According to...
HENDERSON, NV
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

5K+
Followers
605
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy