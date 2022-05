Samsung’s flagship phone lineup has had a three-tier arrangement for years now, with variations not just in size but also in features and, more importantly, price. This is very effective in that it helps cater to the need of a wider audience. So far, though, for its Galaxy Watch series, the company has released only two models every year — regular and Classic, with the latter being the pricier one. But as information from last month showed, there will actually be a third ‘Pro’ variant this year that’ll be even more premium than the other two. While barely anything was known about the said watch at the time, a new rumor sheds some light on how it'll build its material cache.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO