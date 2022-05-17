ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco-area news briefs: Youth Chorus of Central Texas auditions to open Thursday

WacoTrib.com
 3 days ago

A Medicare education session will start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road. For more information, call 254-292-1843. Fashion with a Passion, a style show and lunch benefiting Mission Waco’s creative arts program, will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crestview Community...

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Von-O-Rama Car Show Saturday in Riesel

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will hold auditions for the 2022-23 season through Thursday, May 26. Singers entering third through 12th grades are eligible for membership. Appointments may be made by emailing info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org. Sunset Memorial May 27. Heart of Texas Chapter 1012 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will...
RIESEL, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Waco Rose Society touring gardens at Axtell home

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will hold auditions for the 2022-23 season Thursday through May 26. Singers entering third through 12th grades are eligible for membership. Appointments may be made by emailing info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org. Adopt-A-Palooza Friday. The Humane Society of Central Texas will celebrate National Rescue Dog Day on Friday...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Adopt-A-Palooza for National Rescue Dog Day

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will hold auditions for the 2022-23 season through May 26. Singers entering third through 12th grades are eligible for membership. Appointments may be made by emailing info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org. Adopt-A-Palooza Friday. The Humane Society of Central Texas will celebrate National Rescue Dog Day on Friday with...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Woodway, TX
Waco, TX
Government
WacoTrib.com

Ceremony keeps alive memory of Waco area's fallen officers

As the city of Waco and Waco Police Department on Thursday honored the peace officers from the area who died in the line of duty, some in the crowd kept alive memories of family members who fell more than 80 years ago. Following a tradition started by JFK in 1962...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

$9 million Malcolm Duncan Sr. bequest to fund Waco scholarships

A nearly $9 million bequest from former Waco mayor and philanthropist Malcolm Duncan Sr. may mean a nearly debt-free college education for some future Waco students, through a Duncan Scholars program established by the Waco Foundation. The Waco Foundation announced the gift on Wednesday, the second largest made to the...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

UPDATE: No injuries, damage in fire at Waco landfill

Acting quickly, city employees contained a brush fire Friday morning at the Waco landfill. Before 8 a.m. a fire was reported at the site, a city spokesperson confirmed. A fire department spokesperson said employees of the landfill were handling it. “A wood chip pile self-ignited at the City Landfill,” city...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $450,000

If you are in the market for a versatile property with many possibilities including a small business location with commercial potential then this could be it! This barndominium is located on the corner of Hwy 84 and Old Mexia Rd in Waco, Tx near the Axtell area. The barndominium was built in 2020 is approximately 75% finished out which allows the buyer to design and customize the cosmetics of the interior. The floor plan with 9'ceilings has an open kitchen/living area with two bedrooms and two baths downstairs. The extra large completely open floor plan upstairs can be further customized to suit buyer's needs. This structure was engineered and built on a 6" concrete slab with top grade materials to add extra reinforced walls and upper floor joist and decking on the top floor. The metal frame is by Mueller, Inc and is heavy gauge metal. The garage area has two roll up doors on either side that allows for complete pull through. There is small barn/shop on the property with a concrete floor and power that can be used for a workshop or extra storage. The popular Waco Surf water park is 1 mile away which could potentially make this property a great vacation rental. A small business of many sorts would do well here with the busy highway frontage. The potential to have an entrance on the highway and side road allows for ease of ingress and egress. With a 7 mile drive to Bellmead, Tx where you will find grocery stores, shopping and restaurants. Seller may consider an Owner Finance option on this property.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Day#Briefs#Medicare#The Area Agency On Aging#A Passion Fashion
WacoTrib.com

The Castle on Austin Avenue: May 19, 2022

Magnolia Network will begin broadcasting eight episodes chronicling their renovation of Waco's famous Cottonland Castle in September. Chip and Joanna Gaines acquired the historic structure at 3300 Austin Ave. in February 2019.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco's Castle ready for ‘Fixer Upper’ treatment in Gaineses’ new TV series

Waco’s royal couple, Sir Chip and Lady Joanna, request the pleasure of your company in September, when their Magnolia Network will begin broadcasting eight episodes chronicling their renovation of the Cottonland Castle. The Gaineses acquired the historic structure at 3300 Austin Ave. in February 2019, after an antiquities scholar...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Man shot at South Waco home expected to live

The victim of a shooting Thursday evening in the 2800 block of Flint Avenue was expected to survive, Waco Police said. Police arrived at the house around 6 p.m. on a disturbance call and found one man with one bullet wound, Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a statement.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WacoTrib.com

MCC notebook: Groundbreaking day for field upgrades

It has been a few days since the McLennan Community College baseball players hoisted the Region V championship trophy in Midland, but the thrill of battling through the elimination bracket to secure a return trip to Grand Junction has not faded. “The thing that I am most proud of is...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco ISD approves $3.7 million in pay hikes even as budget cuts loom

Waco Independent School District teachers will see an extra $1,675 in their salaries next year with increases for staff members as well after trustees unanimously approved $3.7 million in pay increases Thursday night. The salary hike came even as district administrators discussed ways to trim some $5 million from the...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Affidavit: Waco woman confesses to shooting boyfriend at Bosque strip mall

The suspect in Tuesday's Bosque Boulevard shooting death told an investigator she was dating the victim and got into an argument before shooting him multiple times, an affidavit states. Ardra Charlette Robinson, 31, of Waco, is charged with murder in the death of John Wesley Perry III, 38, of Waco....
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco chess team captures 1st place nationally

Seventh-graders Alex Bianchi and Logan Shafer from the Waco Homeschool Chess Club won first place in the Bughouse competition at the National Middle School Championship April 28-May 1 in Grapevine. The championship drew 931 competitors from 35 states in kindergarten through eighth grade. The USCF (United States Chess Federation) crowned...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco PD: Police dog aided in capture of suspect who fled in stolen car

A teenager fled Waco police in a stolen car and on foot Thursday before Waco officers captured him near Bogey Lane with the help of a police dog, a Waco Police Department spokesperson said. Malik Williams, 17, was booked into McLennan County Jail on Thursday on a charge of evading...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy