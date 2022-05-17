ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

How much?! PGA beer prices surprise fans and pro golfer

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DguEV_0fhRP1oz00
Fans and golfers comment on PGA concession prices

TULSA, Okla. — While some of the biggest names in golf tee off at Southern Hills, some fans in Tulsa stuck on the topic of concession prices.

Beer ranges from $18 to $19, wine sits at $13 and if you need to hydrate in between all that, water is still $6 a bottle.

The sticker shock isn’t just from fans though. PGA golfer Justin Thomas tweeted out his own surprise yesterday and then talked about it in his one-on-one interview today after his second day of practice rounds.

In Tuesday’s interview, he said “I just saw it and I was blown away. It’s just a bummer. You don’t want -- you want people to come to the tournament. If I’m on the fence and I’m looking at the concession stand, that’s not the greatest thing. But at the same time, people aren’t like coming to a tournament, like, oh, I’m going to go buy a Michelob Ultra, you know what I’m saying. I was just blown away because I’ve never seen a beer $18 or $19 in my life. Guys have been talking about it, so I, you know, had to stand up for the fans. Felt like it was right.”

As a reminder, two entrée items, two snack items and two non-alcoholic beverages are included in Championship tickets (Thursday- Sunday). You can see the breakdown of what tickets include here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Tiger Woods withdraws from 2022 PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — There will be no Sunday red for Tiger Woods in the PGA Championship. The PGA of America said Woods has withdrawn. Woods had a career-high 79 in the third round Saturday at Southern Hills. He limped his way around in the cold and wind, at one point making five straight bogeys.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Struggle for Tiger at PGA and a putt at the end to break 80

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — Tiger Woods had reason to wonder if making the cut at the PGA Championship was worth it. One day after a series of clutch putts and short-game wizardry allowed Woods to reach the weekend at Southern Hills, his third round concluded with another big moment.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma Junior Masters Champion Jenni Roller shares tips on playing Southern Hills

TULSA, Okla. — The PGA Championship continues in Tulsa this weekend, attracting tens of thousands of spectators to see the best golfers in the world at Southern Hills. In order to gain a better understanding of the challenges of the course, FOX23 News spoke with 18-year old Jenni Roller of Jenks who just prevailed at the Oklahoma Junior Masters on May 7th.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

McIlroy's wild ride leads him on fringe of PGA contention

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — The brilliant Northern Irishman who set the record for largest margin of victory in the PGA Championship a decade ago will need to mount his biggest comeback Sunday if he wants to win a third Wanamaker Trophy. First-round leader Rory McIlroy, whose stellar...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
KRMG

IRONMAN triathlon events kick off Saturday with IRONKIDS fun run

TULSA, Okla. — Eastern Oklahoma and the Osage Hills will play host to the second edition of the Certified Piedmontese Beef IRONMAN Tulsa triathlon on Sunday. But before athletes compete, the kiddos got a chance to partake in the course and braved the windy conditions on Saturday. What is...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Will Rogers Stampede coming to Claremore May 26-29

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The 76th Will Rogers Stampede PRCA Rodeo is just around the corner. This year’s rodeo will be held May 26 through May 29 at Stampede Park in Claremore. The six-time Small Rodeo of the Year takes place on Memorial Day weekend and offers something for the whole family. Events include bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, mutton bustin’, rodeo clowns and much, much more!
CLAREMORE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#Beer#Alcoholic Beverages#Golfer#Championship#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Muscogee Nation casino reopens Muskogee location after flood damage

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises officials are reopening its Muskogee location Friday, May 20. The Creek Nation Muscogee Casino, located at 3420 W. Peak Blvd. in Muskogee, Okla., closed two weeks ago due to heavy rain that flooded much of the area. The Creek Nation Muscogee Casino...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police investigate body found in church parking lot

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a body found in a church parking lot in east Tulsa Friday morning. Homicide detectives were called to Christview Christian Church near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road, where a body was found underneath a car. Police said around 5:30 a.m.,...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
KRMG

Shots fired at TPD officer during chase, suspects in custody

TULSA, Okla. — Two men are in custody after a chase with Tulsa police turned into a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to a home near S. Yale and E. 76th Street around 7 a.m. after someone reported seeing two men looking into the windows of a home. Officers caught up with the men near S. Quebec Place, a few streets over.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Road closures planned in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A portion of Hillcrest Drive will be closed beginning May 31 to repair a glitch that occurred with some of the material used in the road’s rehabilitation project last fall, the city of Bartlesville reported. Both lanes of the road will be closed and detours in place for the duration of the project, which is expected to take approximately two to three weeks to complete.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy