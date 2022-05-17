ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rangers target Europa League glory on Wednesday night against Eintracht Frankfurt with fate on their side - as 100,000 fans make their presence known in Seville for final 50 years after famous Cup Winners' Cup win

By Craig Hope
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

What started in Sweden as a Champions League campaign under Steven Gerrard will end on Wednesday night with Giovanni van Bronckhorst leading Rangers into the Europa League final in Spain.

Ask the 100,000 supporters who have descended on the city of Seville what they would prefer, and very few would rewind the clock in favour of qualification for the group stage of the continent’s more illustrious competition.

Not now, not with a chance to win only the club’s second European trophy, exactly 50 years on from the Cup-Winners’ Cup triumph of 1972.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11U38D_0fhRNuLP00
Rangers take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final on Wednesday night in Seville 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1L7N_0fhRNuLP00
Up to 100,000 Rangers fans have descended on the city of Seville for Wednesday's clash

That victory over Dynamo Moscow was also achieved in Spain, at Barcelona’s Nou Camp. So, perhaps fate is on Rangers’ side.

It was certainly a fateful twist that led them here. Gerrard had ambitions to make a statement in the Champions League after last season’s title win, but was left to lament a team who got it ‘badly wrong’ when beaten by Malmo in the third round of qualifying.

Under Van Bronckhorst — appointed in November after Gerrard left for Aston Villa — they have got everything right.

On Wednesday evening, it is German opposition who once again must be negotiated. Borussia Dortmund were beaten in the knockout-round play-offs in February and then, earlier this month, RB Leipzig disposed of in the semi-final.

Dortmund and Leipzig finished second and fourth respectively in this season’s Bundesliga. Given Eintracht Frankfurt were 11th, you could argue this is Rangers’ easiest task yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNE1B_0fhRNuLP00
Under Giovanni van Bronckhorst — appointed in November after Steven Gerrard left for Aston Villa — they have got everything right
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xKmt_0fhRNuLP00
On Wednesday evening, it is German opposition who once again must be negotiated

Not that Van Bronckhorst sees it that way.

‘They are a good team,’ he countered. ‘They are physically strong, they have pace up front, they are really good at defending. Their overall performances in Europe have been fantastic.

‘We have to be a team. That’s the most important thing when you want to achieve something. Be a team, do everything together, make sure we have the tactics right, when we have the ball, when we are pressing, how we defend, whether we defend.’

That last comment could well have been made in consideration of right back James Tavernier, the captain who is the competition’s top scorer with seven goals.

The 30-year-old failed to make the grade at Newcastle as a youngster but is already assured of hero status at Ibrox. Lift the trophy on Wednesday night and that will be elevated to legendary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DvspA_0fhRNuLP00
Rangers captain James Tavernier is the competition’s top scorer this season with seven goals

‘The occasion is going to be massive,’ he said. ‘You’ll obviously have to soak it up, it’s a final, but you can’t let that, the nerves, get the best of you.

‘We’ve come together so well, and we’ve been pushing each other on. It’s no surprise we’re in the final. We thoroughly deserve it because we push each other every single day to better ourselves.

‘You want to compete with the best teams in Europe. It sets a marker where you want to get to as a minimum. You want to beat that, and we’ve done that. We’ll go to the death for each other. Our character will shine through.’

It is not the only thing Tavernier will be hoping is shining in his possession on Wednesday evening.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Roma striker Tammy Abraham breaks the Serie A record for most goals scored by an Englishman in a single season... as the former Chelsea star continues to reinvent himself under Jose Mourinho

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has broken the Serie A record for most goals scored by an Englishman in a single season after scoring against Torino on Friday. The former Chelsea striker has been a revelation in Italy, scoring 17 league goals under the watchful gaze of Jose Mourinho - which has launched the club into a European qualification spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Family launch desperate appeal for missing Rangers fan, 42, who vanished in Seville after becoming separated from his brother following Europa League final defeat

The family of a missing Rangers fan who vanished in Seville without any money or a mobile phone following a Europa League final defeat have launched an urgent appeal. Gordon Smith, 42, became separated from his brother Craig, 23, on Wednesday night after he went to use the toilet after the match in Spain.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Alfred Duncan and Nicolas Gonzalez score as Fiorentina beat Juventus 2-0 to book place in Europa Conference League play-off round for next season

With goals from Alfred Duncan and Nicolas Gonzalez, Fiorentina claimed seventh place and a Europa Conference League spot. Atalanta lost at home to Empoli 1-0. Fiorentina finished seventh and Atalanta eighth, ending the Bergamo squad’s run of playing in Europe at five consecutive seasons - the last three in the Champions League, including a quarterfinal appearance in 2020.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
James Tavernier
Person
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst
Daily Mail

A week of wild pitch invasions and crowd disorder has Marsch calling for calm amongst his Leeds fans despite relegation looming on the final day

Jesse Marsch accepts there will be deep anger if Leeds United are relegated today but has urged supporters to keep the peace amid fears of further crowd disorder. They are staring at the prospect of returning to the Championship just two seasons after returning to the Premier League following a 16-year absence.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Swaying Tyson Fury struggles to stand as he KICKS OUT at a taxi that refused to give him a ride on a boozy holiday in Cannes, after having 'too many to drink' with his father John on a day out on a yacht

Tyson Fury admitted this morning he'd had 'too many to drink' after video emerged of him kicking out at a taxi and struggling to stand while on a boozy holiday in Cannes. The reigning WBC heavyweight champion is in Cannes on holiday but a video appears to show moments on Wednesday when the Gypsy King was worse for wear.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

With Manchester City on the brink of a fourth title in five seasons, Pep Guardiola roars: 'They said nobody could dominate like Sir Alex Ferguson, look at us now!'

Beat Aston Villa on Sunday and Pep Guardiola will secure his 10th championship from the 13 seasons he has been a manager with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City. In two of the other campaigns he has been runner-up. The outlier was his first season at the Etihad in 2016/17 when he finished third.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: If Steven Gerrard can get a result that helps Liverpool win the title he won't take credit away from Jurgen Klopp

I'm sure Steven Gerrard has been pestered all week by calls from his friends, his Dad, his brother, all reminding him he has to beat Manchester City on Sunday. That’s OK, Stevie is a big boy. He’s never been one to hide or turn his phone off, he’ll take it on the chin and of course he’ll understand it being a big Red himself, but it won’t make him lose focus or deviate from the game plan he’s set out for the Etihad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#Barcelona#European Cup#The Champions League#German#Borussia Dortmund#Rb Leipzig#Bundesliga
Daily Mail

Tom Kohler-Cadmore hopes to make his belated season debut in Vitality Blast after suffering with long-term concussion symptoms for four months

Tom Kohler-Cadmore is hoping to make his belated season debut in the Vitality Blast this week after being dogged by long-term concussion symptoms for four months. Two previous comeback attempts by the 27-year-old Yorkshire batter - who was struck a blow to the head while on Pakistan Super League duty in January - have proved false starts, after he experienced headaches and bouts of nausea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Joel Kpoku flies the flag for English in the Challenge Cup final after reaping the rewards of a leap of faith with Lyon... and admits he is 'rattled' by Maro Itoje comparisons

English flag-bearer Joel Kpoku has rediscovered his love for rugby as he prepares to lead Lyon’s charge in Friday’s Challenge Cup final. The lock will be one of just two English players in the European title deciders, with Toulon prop Kieran Brookes also set to feature. Kpoku, 22,...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'We are going to stick with them because they deserve that': Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta vows to keep faith with youth even if they miss out on the Champions League

Mikel Arteta has backed his young Arsenal squad to carry the club forwards next season — even if the Gunners fail to finish in the top four this term. A dismal 2-0 defeat at Newcastle on Monday night raised questions over whether some of Arsenal’s squad were able to deal with the pressure of fighting for Champions League qualification.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Stripping Wimbledon of ranking points is set to push Russian Daniil Medvedev to world No 1 and dethrone Novak Djokovic at the summit of tennis

Nothing sums up the chaos of Wimbledon’s ranking statement more than the elevation to world No 1 that it will bring for Daniil Medvedev. With the law of unintended consequences kicking into action, a measure initially designed to hurt Russia will now see their best male player all but guaranteed to replace Novak Djokovic at the top after The Championships.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Daily Mail

Failure on one day won't define Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager has learned lessons of keeping things in perspective from his final day frustrations at Mainz

Jurgen Klopp has cried the bitter tears of final-day disappointment before but he is unlikely to do so on Sunday. Not because Liverpool are certain to win the Premier League. Their chance remains very much an outside one. Klopp will retain his equanimity partly because he already has two trophies...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ollie Robinson misses chance to make a real statement to the new-look England set-up after failing to take a wicket against weakened New Zealand team for Sussex

Ollie Robinson missed a chance to make a really big point to the new-look England set-up on Saturday as Sussex toiled against a New Zealand team down to the bare bones. The 28-year-old bowled 18 overs in four spells, conceding 42 runs — and was slightly unfortunate not to take a wicket especially in his opening six-over stretch for just six runs.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Real Madrid 'turn their attentions to signing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni' after long-term target Kylian Mbappe stunned LaLiga giants by signing new three-year deal with PSG

Real Madrid are targeting young Monaco sensation Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of the summer transfer window after missing out out on Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe confirmed a new three-year deal with the Paris Saint-Germain despite the fact Real Madrid were happy to match the terms offered by the Ligue 1 giants. As...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Fulham 'want to convince Nemanja Matic to stay in the Premier League' as Marco Silva's side 'seek to add veteran experience' following promotion from the Championship

Fulham are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic once he leaves Old Trafford at the end of the year, according to The Sun. The Serbian midfielder has spent the last five seasons with the Red Devils and announced his decision to leave the club back in April - putting potential suitors on red alert.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Saracens 42-38 Northampton: Hosts record seventh successive victory to book home Premiership semi-final but Saints bag two bonus points to boost play-off hopes

Saracens scored 19 points in eight second-half minutes against Northampton to secure a home Gallagher Premiership play-off — but Chris Boyd’s Saints are still favourites to claim the remaining play-off spot ahead of Gloucester. Saints looked dead and buried at 42-17 down going into the final 10 minutes,...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'For Sunderland fans, this team will be heroes and remembered forever': Alex Neil 'content' to revive a 'fallen giant' after the Black Cats clinch promotion to the Championship with victory over Wycombe at Wembley

Alex Neil was delighted to bring the good times back to Sunderland after they returned to the Championship for the first time in four years. The Black Cats deservedly beat Wycombe 2-0 in the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley, with goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart sealing promotion in front of 46,000 fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Burnley forward Ashley Barnes claims Premier League referees 'want the Clarets gone'... and references their 'ugly' reputation as an incentive to see them relegated to Championship

Burnley forward Ashley Barnes believes his team suffer for their ‘ugly’ reputation and believes even referees want to see them relegated. The club’s Premier League future is on the line today — they will stay up if they beat Newcastle — and Barnes is claims there will not be many tears shed if they fail.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
39K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy