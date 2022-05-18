ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen dead, another rescued in sand collapse at New Jersey beach

 2 days ago

One teenager is dead and another was rescued after being trapped beneath a sand collapse at a beach in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Toms River Police responded around 4:10 p.m. to reports of two teenagers trapped in the sand.

Crews were dispatched to the beach entrance near Seaview Road on the barrier island.

Police said the teens were reportedly digging a large hole when it collapsed on them.

A 17-year-old girl was rescued and treated at the scene, but her brother, identified as 18-year-old Maine native Levi Caverly, died.

Rescue workers are working to recover the teen's body.

The family was visiting from out of town and spent the afternoon at the beach.

EMS crews and multiple police units responded to the scene.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Gloria E. Ruffino
2d ago

I'm so sorry for the loss of the girls 18 yr old brother and thank God she was rescued. Prayers going up for the family 🙏

