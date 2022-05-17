ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty: Vanguard is free to play this week

It’s been nearly six months since Call of Duty: Vanguard came out, and soon anyone can try it out with no strings attached.

On Tuesday, Activision Blizzard announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer is free from May 18 at 10 A.M. PDT // 1 P.M. EDT // 10:00 A.M. GMT until May 24, 2022. That includes access to more than 20 maps, nine modes, and all of the Season 3 content.

The new Multiplayer Mayhem map is also part of the deal, which lets you run around a small-scale replica of some unnamed city — fitting since there are already kaiju in the Warzone.

Call of Duty: Vanguard wasn’t the most successful series entry at launch. Since then, Activision Blizzard has put the game up for free several times, undoubtedly to draw more players in. There are more than a few excellent free-to-play titles these days, so who knows if folks will try Vanguard out. Again, there’s no additional cost to give it a go if you’re even slightly curious.

Warzone is also in the midst of Season 3, and GLHF has guides on what the best Welgun and Armaguerra setups are.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

