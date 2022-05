Beau Patrick Patterson, 35, of Hillsboro died May 15, 2022, at his home. Mr. Patterson was a successful businessman and owned the Parking Lot Group. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, working out, fishing, animals, especially his dog Gotti, and spending time with friends and family. His dream was to open an addiction recovery center and to have a family. Born Sept. 6, 1986, in St. Louis, he was the son of John “Jack” Patterson Sr. of Hillsboro and the late Sharon (Jasenowski) Patterson.

