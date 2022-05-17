How much?! PGA beer prices surprise fans and pro golfer

Fans and golfers comment on PGA concession prices

TULSA, Okla. — While some of the biggest names in golf tee off at Southern Hills, some fans in Tulsa stuck on the topic of concession prices.

Beer ranges from $18 to $19, wine sits at $13 and if you need to hydrate in between all that, water is still $6 a bottle.

The sticker shock isn’t just from fans though. PGA golfer Justin Thomas tweeted out his own surprise yesterday and then talked about it in his one-on-one interview today after his second day of practice rounds.

In Tuesday’s interview, he said “I just saw it and I was blown away. It’s just a bummer. You don’t want -- you want people to come to the tournament. If I’m on the fence and I’m looking at the concession stand, that’s not the greatest thing. But at the same time, people aren’t like coming to a tournament, like, oh, I’m going to go buy a Michelob Ultra, you know what I’m saying. I was just blown away because I’ve never seen a beer $18 or $19 in my life. Guys have been talking about it, so I, you know, had to stand up for the fans. Felt like it was right.”

As a reminder, two entrée items, two snack items and two non-alcoholic beverages are included in Championship tickets (Thursday- Sunday). You can see the breakdown of what tickets include here.

