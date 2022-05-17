2022 Ford Maverick Looks Great With Focus RS Wheels

The results of Kelley Blue Book’s Q1 2022 Brand Watch report have been mostly good for The Blue Oval. The Ford Maverick moved up to second place in terms of the most considered electrified vehicles on the market today, a list that also saw Ford tie Tesla and Toyota with three vehicles each thanks to the presence of the Ford Mustang Mach-E EV crossover and Ford F-150 Lightning – the top considered EV pickup. However, Ford Motor Company slipped to second after beating out the long-time most considered non-luxury brand – Toyota – in Q4 2021, while the Ford F-150 relinquished its spot as the most considered pickup truck, too. Now, after finishing as the third most considered pickup in Q4 2021, the Ford Super Duty held down that same spot in the first quarter of this year.

