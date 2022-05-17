ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

CIC | Lolly the Trolley takes final ride, gravestone from 18th century found in Cuyahoga Falls and more

WKYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's time for Clicking in...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Mike Polk Jr. checks out the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon Health and Fitness Expo

CLEVELAND — The Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon Health and Fitness Expo presented by University Hospitals is a free two-day event open to the public where participants will need to pick up their bibs and other race items. And while our own Mike Polk Jr. is not running in the race, he is a sucker for free stuff! So naturally, we had to send him over to the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland to check it out. The expo has no shortage of race information, sponsors, screenings, apparel and other vendors, plus much more.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Storms mostly gone from Northeast Ohio, but damage and flood concerns remain

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has allowed a tornado warning for much of Huron County to expire Saturday evening. Officials first spotted possible rotations near Willard, and other communities expected to be impacted most included Plymouth and New London. Besides strong wins, those areas were looking out for quarter-sized hail potential quarter-sized hail. No tornadoes have been confirmed as of yet.
HURON COUNTY, OH
WKYC

CDC now lists Ashtabula, Lorain counties as having 'high' levels of COVID-19, meaning masks are recommended for all people in indoor public spaces

CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases in Ohio have been climbing for weeks, and now, we're starting to see the effects of that increase on the community at-large. According to the CDC's guidelines, Ashtabula and Lorain counties now have "high" community levels of COVID, the first time in months any part of the state has seen those risk assessments. This means health experts are advising all residents in those counties to wear face masks while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Government
WKYC

Trattner's Table for 2: The Garden of Eden on the roof of the Metropolitan at the 9 with Mike Polk Jr.

CLEVELAND — Planning a night out on the town? Looking to impress a hot date or loved one? Tired of hitting the same-old restaurants? In this feature, 3News food expert Doug Trattner lends a hand as he highlights great places to visit in Northeast Ohio. From temples of fine dining to hole-in-the-wall dives, these places all have a few things in common: excellent food, good service, great vibes, and local ownership. So pull up a chair, order a beverage, and stay for the fun!
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Planet CLE: Celebrating National Bike to Work Day

CLEVELAND — Friday marked National Bike to Work Day. So in the morning, a group of bikers met at Public Square, where Bike Cleveland had some treats waiting as those on wheels made their way to their final destination. In all, about 870,000 Americans bike to work every day.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cic#Trolley#Gravestone#Lolly#18th Century#Digital
WKYC

Five Nights At Freddy's Haunted House coming to Medina this Halloween

MEDINA, Ohio — A new haunted attraction inspired by the horror video game Five Nights at Freddy’s is coming to Medina this October. Open only for Halloween weekend from Friday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Oct. 31, the Five Nights at Freddy’s Haunted House is located at the Jurassic Mountain Family Entertainment Center at 2789 Medina Road just off I-71.
MEDINA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WKYC

'This tainted company': Cleveland City Council resolution calls for FirstEnergy to take its name off of stadium amid $60 million bribery scandal

CLEVELAND — A member of Cleveland City Council will introduce a resolution calling for FirstEnergy to relinquish the naming rights to the stadium in downtown Cleveland. Councilman Brian Kazy cites the scandal involving FirstEnergy and its involvement in a $60 million bribery scheme created to give a $1 billion bailout for its two nuclear plants as the reason for the resolution. The resolution is scheduled to be introduced at Monday's city council meeting.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Fire at FirstEnergy Cleveland substation causes thousands to lose power

CLEVELAND — Around 6,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power at one point on Friday evening due to a fire at a substation on Cleveland's east side. According to a FirstEnergy spokesperson, the fire happened at the substation on East 55th Street. Crews from the Cleveland Division of Fire were on scene to deal with the fire. No injuries have been reported.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy