An Initiative to Improve Outcomes for Patients With Congestive Heart Failure. Cost is a major determining factor for patients deciding whether to pick up prescriptions from the pharmacy. When medications are too expensive, patients tend to abandon them regardless of how important they are to their health. In fact, studies have shown that patients are five times more likely to abandon a prescription that costs $50 versus one that costs $10.1 The impact of non-adherence is dire in terms of patient outcomes, with 125,000 avoidable deaths attributed to non-adherence every year.2.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO