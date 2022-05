More than 200 people at a Moosic food preparation plant will lose their jobs this summer, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry. Effective July 17, Preferred Meals Systems Inc., will lay off 217 people at its facility at 4135 Birney Ave. and 120 people in Philadelphia, according to a notice filed Friday in accordance with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

MOOSIC, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO