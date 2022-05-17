ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

US issues cybersecurity alert with safety recommendations

By Giles Bruce
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

The United States and other countries released a cybersecurity alert May 17 with recommendations on how to prevent bad actors from infiltrating networks. The U.S. Cybersecurity and...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Telemedicine organizations sound alarm on data privacy concerns in a post-Roe US

Telehealth organizations are building up their digital defenses to protect consumer data privacy in fear of state surveillance post-Roe, reported Politico May 20. In the case that the Supreme Court decides to end the constitutional right to abortion enshrined in Roe v. Wade, virtual care will become very important to those wishing to seek abortions, as many may travel across state lines to access virtual visits from their cars.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Zero-trust email crucial to healthcare IT security, cybersecurity experts say

Healthcare is one of the most highly targeted industries for cyberattacks, according to SonicWall's 2022 Cyber Threat Report. The majority of ransomware attacks begin with email as the entry point. During an April webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by HIPAA-compliant email service Paubox, two cybersecurity experts from Paubox — CEO Hoala Greevy and customer success manager Alayna Parker — discussed why the security model "zero-trust email" is a critical component in healthcare cybersecurity strategies.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

6 cybersecurity tips from retired CIA tech expert

Healthcare cybersecurity is an increasingly important issue, as it can protect the health and data of patients and save health systems from expensive cyberattacks. In Forbes on May 19, retired CIA cybersecurity expert Barbara Hunt outlined six steps to keep networks secure:. Dynamically shift your network. Use multiple internet service...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Computer Security
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

32% of Americans live in areas where indoor masking is recommended

About one-third of Americans live in areas where the level of COVID-19 transmission warrants wearing a mask in indoor public settings, health officials said during a May 18 briefing at the White House. Thirty-two percent of Americans live in areas with medium or high COVID-19 community spread, up from 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Monkeypox case reported in Massachusetts; 1st in US this year

Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials have confirmed a case of monkeypox in a traveler who returned to the U.S. from Canada, the agency said May 18. The individual is hospitalized and in "good condition." The health department is working with the CDC and local health boards to contact trace. The CDC is also tracking multiple cases of the condition in the past two weeks in Portugal, Spain and the U.K.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals urge Justice Department to probe insurers over routine denials

The American Hospital Association, on behalf of its nearly 5,000 healthcare organizations, is urging the Justice Department to probe routine denials from commercial health insurance companies. Specifically, the AHA is asking the Justice Department to establish a task force to conduct False Claims Act investigations into the insurers that routinely...
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

The financial and operational advantages of a medical device management program — 5 takeaways

During this time of critical staffing shortages, nurses still spend almost an hour each shift searching for equipment. This adds costs and takes nurses away from patient care. An effective medical device management program presents an often-overlooked opportunity to improve clinical staff satisfaction, reduce expenses and support quality care. During...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

LeanTaaS Announces June Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit in Partnership with Becker’s Healthcare

Join health system leaders and industry SMEs to discuss achieving ROI from AI-based solutions for system wide impact. May 19, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, today announced the next event in its Transform series. Hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare, the third virtual Transform Summit will take place June 7-8, 2022 with a thematic focus on AI. The two-day program will connect over 1,000 attendees with health system executives, technology leaders, and industry experts to discuss how hospitals across the U.S. use AI and predictive and prescriptive analytics tools to solve critical challenges arising from case backlogs, provider burnout and staffing shortages, and increased patient wait times.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Breakthroughs in Prior Authorization Automation: An Expert Offers Insights

With new breakthroughs happening in electronic prior authorization technology, industry stakeholders are curious what CMS may ultimately mandate in its forthcoming final rule and what types of solutions will help facilitate the changes. A resident expert from MCG Health answered questions about potential approaches the federal government might take as...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare billing fraud: 9 recent cases

From the founders of three Texas medical labs pleading guilty to a $300 million scheme, to the sentencing of a Florida pharmacy owner for his role in a $174 million scheme, here are nine recent healthcare billing fraud cases:. 1. Diagnostic lab sales rep guilty of $4.6M fraud. Diagnostic lab...
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Imaging dye shortage 'one of biggest risks' since onset of COVID-19

The GE Healthcare contrast dye shortage resulting from the COVID-19 lockdowns in China has experts concerned about supplies in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported May 19. The company says it’s "working to return to full capacity as soon as local authorities allow" and the plant is now back at 50 percent capacity, according to Bloomberg.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy