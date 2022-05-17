ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telemedicine safe and effective for pregnancy care, study finds

By Giles Bruce
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Telehealth can be just as safe and effective in managing high-risk pregnancies as in-person care, a...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

beckershospitalreview.com

75% of people with long-COVID-19 weren't hospitalized, study finds

Seventy-five percent of patients with post-COVID-19 conditions were never hospitalized, a study published May 19 from FAIR Health found. Researchers used the official ICD-10 diagnostic code, U09.9, for post-COVID-19 conditions that became effective Oct. 1, making them one of the first to do so. They analyzed private claims data from 78,252 patients diagnosed with the code from Oct. 1, 2021, to Jan. 31.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

More cancer patients report quitting smoking with EHR tool: Study

A smoking cessation tool built into an EHR was associated with a decrease in self-reported smoking rates among cancer patients, a recent study in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network found. EHR vendor Epic's Elevate platform features a smoking module that notifies oncology clinicians to ask patients their...
HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Meth: How long does it stay in the system?

Methamphetamine is a powerful stimulant drug that can cause serious health consequences. Long-term meth use can cause memory loss, aggression, drug-induced episodes, and severe dental problems. In the United States, the law classifies meth as a Schedule II drug, and about 2.6 million people reported using it in 2019. Meth...
PHARMACEUTICALS
beckershospitalreview.com

Older adults remain interested in telehealth, AARP study finds

About a third of older Americans say they plan to use telemedicine in the future, a number that has remained steady throughout the pandemic, according to a new AARP study released in May. Thirty-two percent of adults 50 and older said they were extremely or very interested in utilizing telehealth...
MENTAL HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Using Price Transparency and Medication History Tools to Reduce Prescription Abandonment and Improve Medication Adherence

An Initiative to Improve Outcomes for Patients With Congestive Heart Failure. Cost is a major determining factor for patients deciding whether to pick up prescriptions from the pharmacy. When medications are too expensive, patients tend to abandon them regardless of how important they are to their health. In fact, studies have shown that patients are five times more likely to abandon a prescription that costs $50 versus one that costs $10.1 The impact of non-adherence is dire in terms of patient outcomes, with 125,000 avoidable deaths attributed to non-adherence every year.2.
PHARMACEUTICALS
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 admissions increased 24% this week: 9 CDC findings

The nation is now reporting more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases daily as hospitalizations continue to rise nationwide, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published May 20. Nine findings:. Cases. 1. As of May 18, the nation's seven-day case average was 101,130, an 18.8 percent increase from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Telehealth provider changes name to reflect Walmart Health affiliation

Telehealth provider MeMD changed its name to reflect its affiliation with Walmart Health. MeMD will now be called Walmart Health Virtual Care, according to a May 19 press release. The name change is the final part of the company's acquisition by Walmart Health, which was initially announced on May 6,...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

The financial and operational advantages of a medical device management program — 5 takeaways

During this time of critical staffing shortages, nurses still spend almost an hour each shift searching for equipment. This adds costs and takes nurses away from patient care. An effective medical device management program presents an often-overlooked opportunity to improve clinical staff satisfaction, reduce expenses and support quality care. During...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

'Equity isn't just a buzzword,' digital health alliance leader says

A first-of-its-kind digital health coalition is coming together to address health disparities. The Digital Health for Equitable Health Alliance seeks to leverage telemedicine, wearables, artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a more equitable healthcare system, the coalition said. "Equity isn't just a buzzword — it's a critical movement that...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Children's Hospital Colorado cardiologists 1st to implant new stent

Children's Hospital Colorado recently became the first in the world to implant the newly FDA-approved G-Armor Stent. The stent was developed by Gareth Morgan, MD, who oversees the hospital's interventional congenital cardiology program, according to a May 18 news release from the hospital. "I am proud to have led the...
COLORADO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

The changing healthcare paradigm: CFO conversations about reducing financial risk amid uncertainty

Hospitals and health systems face multiple challenges, necessitating a fundamental change in the healthcare delivery paradigm. This shift to a consumer-driven approach to patient care that is higher in quality yet more efficient will in turn require a transformation in enterprise healthcare operations. At Becker's Hospital Review's 12th Annual Meeting,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
beckershospitalreview.com

Brigham and Women's launches safety network with AMA, Joint Commission

Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston is partnering with the American Medical Association and The Joint Commission to create a learning network to help health systems conduct more equitable quality and patient safety work, the organizations said May 19. The Advancing Equity through Quality and Safety Peer Network entails a...
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Sanford Health's chief digital officer wants urban care for rural America

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health's recently recruited inaugural chief digital officer, Jared Antczak, is excited about the future of healthcare and wants to transform the digital experience to make it something patients rave about. Jared Antczak joined Sanford Health March 8 from Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, where he served as vice...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

