Public Health

429 hepatitis cases confirmed in 22 countries: WHO

By Mackenzie Bean
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

More than 400 children worldwide have developed unusual cases of acute hepatitis, and researchers are still searching for the cause of the outbreak, the World Health Organization said May 17. As of May 15, the WHO reported 429 probable cases in 22 countries, up from 348 cases a week...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 admissions increased 24% this week: 9 CDC findings

The nation is now reporting more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases daily as hospitalizations continue to rise nationwide, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published May 20. Nine findings:. Cases. 1. As of May 18, the nation's seven-day case average was 101,130, an 18.8 percent increase from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Transplants#The Who#Europe#Md
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Diseases & Treatments
Medical News Today

Meth: How long does it stay in the system?

Methamphetamine is a powerful stimulant drug that can cause serious health consequences. Long-term meth use can cause memory loss, aggression, drug-induced episodes, and severe dental problems. In the United States, the law classifies meth as a Schedule II drug, and about 2.6 million people reported using it in 2019. Meth...
PHARMACEUTICALS
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC strengthens booster recommendations

The CDC reinforced its COVID-19 booster recommendations and expanded eligibility to everyone 5 and older May 19. The update comes two days after the FDA authorized Pfizer's booster for kids ages 5-11. The CDC now recommends children in this age group receive a booster five months after initial vaccination. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

3 new long COVID-19 study findings

Recent studies on long COVID-19 have quantified the infection's effect on the brain and offered more information on how long symptoms may last. Here are three studies on long COVID-19 Becker's has covered since May 4, starting with the most recent:. 1. Seventy-five percent of patients with post-COVID-19 conditions weren't...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Imaging dye shortage 'one of biggest risks' since onset of COVID-19

The GE Healthcare contrast dye shortage resulting from the COVID-19 lockdowns in China has experts concerned about supplies in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported May 19. The company says it’s "working to return to full capacity as soon as local authorities allow" and the plant is now back at 50 percent capacity, according to Bloomberg.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Flu activity still unseasonably high: CDC

The number of flu patients admitted to the hospital increased slightly for the week ending May 14, the CDC's latest FluView report shows. Overall, flu positivity levels remain unseasonably high for May, with some states reporting increases. Eight CDC updates:. 1. Of all specimens tested in a clinical lab, 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

32% of Americans live in areas where indoor masking is recommended

About one-third of Americans live in areas where the level of COVID-19 transmission warrants wearing a mask in indoor public settings, health officials said during a May 18 briefing at the White House. Thirty-two percent of Americans live in areas with medium or high COVID-19 community spread, up from 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

1 in 3 physicians reported mistreatment in past year

Nearly 30 percent of physicians reported experiencing discrimination and mistreatment from patients or patients’ family members or visitors, a study published May 19 in JAMA Network Open found. Researchers surveyed 6,512 physicians nationwide about their experiences with mistreatment and discrimination from Nov. 20, 2020, to March 23, 2021. The...
SOCIETY
beckershospitalreview.com

LeanTaaS Announces June Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit in Partnership with Becker’s Healthcare

Join health system leaders and industry SMEs to discuss achieving ROI from AI-based solutions for system wide impact. May 19, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, today announced the next event in its Transform series. Hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare, the third virtual Transform Summit will take place June 7-8, 2022 with a thematic focus on AI. The two-day program will connect over 1,000 attendees with health system executives, technology leaders, and industry experts to discuss how hospitals across the U.S. use AI and predictive and prescriptive analytics tools to solve critical challenges arising from case backlogs, provider burnout and staffing shortages, and increased patient wait times.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Colorado requires hospitals to establish nurse staffing committees

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law May 18 that requires hospitals to establish a nurse staffing committee by Sept. 1. The staffing committee must "create, implement and evaluate a nurse staffing plan and … receive, track and resolve complaints and receive feedback from direct care nurses and other staff," according to the bill summary.
COLORADO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

The financial and operational advantages of a medical device management program — 5 takeaways

During this time of critical staffing shortages, nurses still spend almost an hour each shift searching for equipment. This adds costs and takes nurses away from patient care. An effective medical device management program presents an often-overlooked opportunity to improve clinical staff satisfaction, reduce expenses and support quality care. During...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

6 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Several philanthropic gifts have been made to hospitals and health systems so far in May for capital projects, to expand care or to improve finances. Here are six reported on by Becker's:. 1. University of Houston College of Medicine received a $50 million pledge from businessman Tilman Fertitta, who owns...
CHARITIES
beckershospitalreview.com

'Equity isn't just a buzzword,' digital health alliance leader says

A first-of-its-kind digital health coalition is coming together to address health disparities. The Digital Health for Equitable Health Alliance seeks to leverage telemedicine, wearables, artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a more equitable healthcare system, the coalition said. "Equity isn't just a buzzword — it's a critical movement that...
HEALTH

