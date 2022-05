SHREVEPORT, La. - An accident occurred Thursday morning in the intersection on Youree Drive and Stratmore Drive in Shreveport. The accident happened around 11:34 a.m. According to the Shreveport Police Department, one vehicle was traveling north on Youree Dr. and the second vehicle was attempting to turn onto Youree from Stratmore when they collided.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO