Ty Montgomery has not been a member of the Patriots for a long time, but he’s had no problem getting with the program. Montgomery spoke to reporters on Thursday and one of the questions he fielded had to do with what position he’ll be playing in New England. Montgomery has played running back and wide receiver while spending time with the Packers, Ravens, Jets, and Saints, but he followed in the footsteps of Patriots coaches in refusing to divulge his role with the team.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO