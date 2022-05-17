ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys sign Sam Williams, Jalen Tolbert

By cueghost says:
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cowboys are down to one unsigned draft pick. The team announced the signings of second-round pick Sam Williams and third-round wideout Jalen Tolbert on Tuesday. Fourth-round tight end Jake Ferguson...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reacts to Jimbo Fisher absolutely destroying Nick Saban

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher reamed out Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Thursday morning, responding with great fury to Saban’s accusations that A&M “bought every player on their team” using NIL deals after they beat out Bama in recruiting for this most recent class. Fisher — who coached under Saban at LSU — called the comments “despicable” and also called him a “narcissist,” among other things, during his lengthy rant, which had everybody grabbing their popcorn. This includes Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who used to be on Saban’s staff at Bama.
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Accident Involving Jerry Jones

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car accident. He was then transported to a hospital for "precautionary reasons." Thankfully, the latest update on Jones' status is quite encouraging. According to WFAA reporter Matt Howerton, Jones' injuries from Wednesday's car...
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
thecomeback.com

Alabama players react to Nick Saban’s comments

The world of college football has been reacting to the feud between Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. He also made comments about Deion Sanders and Jackson State as well, which didn’t sit too well with Coach Prime. Saban said that A&M “bought players”...
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Veteran Kicker

The Green Bay Packers have released kicker J.J. Molson. General manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Friday, per Packers.com. Molson spent the last few weeks of the 2020 season and the entirety of the 2021 season on the Packers' practice squad. Before joining the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020, he notched an solid four-year collegiate career with the UCLA Bruins (2016-19).
Popculture

Former NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Making Return to Pro Football

A four-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback is coming out of retirement and to play one more game. According to Reuters, Michael Vick has agreed to join the Fan Controlled Football league (FCF) as a player. The 41-year-old who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2015 season, is set to make his FCF debut on May 28, which is the last day of the regular season. An official announcement is expected sometime next week, and Vick has not been assigned a team yet.
ClutchPoints

Carson Wentz’s Wife: Madison Wentz

Carson Wentz is a professional American football player who plays as a quarterback for the Washington Commanders. Prior to his professional career, Wentz had an impressive amateur career as the quarterback of the North Dakota State Bison football team. In his four years of college football at North Dakota, he helped the Bison win four straight NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) championships. He was then drafted with the 2nd overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and he helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl LII victory. For the 2022 season, he will be suiting up for the Commanders as he gets ready to play his 7th NFL season. In this article, however, we will be talking about his better half — Carson Wentz’s wife Madison Wentz.
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

Last Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders traded wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a conditional seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. Exactly one week later, they added a new wideout to their receiving corps. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that Las Vegas has signed wide receiver Jordan...
Yardbarker

Broncos Connected to Signing of Former Pro Bowler

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is a firm believer that "you can never have enough people to rush a passer." They're hardly empty words. In four months as Denver's head man, Hackett has overseen the splash signings of outside linebacker Randy Gregory and defensive lineman DJ Jones and draft selections of second-round OLB Nik Bonitto and fourth-round DL Eyioma Uwazurike — all players who specialize in harassing the quarterback.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys best rookie sleeper to make an impact for 2022 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a 12-5 season in which they won the NFC East and secured the 3rd seed in the NFC heading into the playoffs. Despite this success, they were beaten in the Wild Card round by the San Francisco 49ers. The offensive firepower they possess leaves plenty to build off moving forward. In 2021 the Cowboys ranked first in the NFL in points and yards.
