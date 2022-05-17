15 pieces of trendy home decor that look expensive but are surprisingly affordable

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Buying trendy decor to update your space can be tough when you're on a budget.

We recommend picking one item from a specific design style when you want to try out a new aesthetic.

The affordable but trendy home decor below is a great way to start, from grandmillennial to avant-basic accents.

If you are drawn to a new decor trend but don't have the budget to completely make over your space, smaller items, like a new table lamp or decorative pillow, are a low-risk way to test out the aesthetic. This fun and affordable approach to incorporating trends in your home will also save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Though I work as an interior decorator and do upscale DIY projects, I like to add decor to my own home in stages, which ensures that everything I purchase is genuinely loved and achieves an authentically decorated space. With that in mind, I rounded up affordable decor spanning multiple design trends like California Casual, grandmillennial, luxe-glam, and biophilic design. Timeless design means something different to everyone, and I think one of the best compliments you can receive is that your home feels like you.

Here are 15 trendy decor items that look expensive but are actually affordable:

A verdant glass vase

Elements 12-inch Green Glass Bulb Decorative Vase, $26.56, available on Walmart

The color green is everywhere right now, showing up in design, fashion, and even in the latest iPhone model. Sage green is particularly of the moment and is a beautiful color to incorporate with most design styles. For a subtle nod to the trend, try adding tabletop items, like this glass bulb vase, to entryway tables, kitchen islands, and credenzas. For a bolder approach, try color blocking with dark evergreen walls and sage green accents.

Three-dimensional wall art

Madison Park Avant Garden Floral Natural Shadowbox, Set of 2, $64.49, available on Bed, Bath & Beyond

Simulating nature is a hallmark of biophilic design, a newly defined design style that is showing up internationally. It's all about bringing the outside in. Stick to earthy neutrals to decorate your space and be sure to layer in lots of plants . These pressed floral shadow boxes would be great in an entryway or in a bathroom.

A solid wood accent table

Round Wood Twisted Leg Milo Accent Table, $129.99, available on World Market

Lighter wood is really trending right now, with everything from light oak floors to natural wood picture frames to raw mango furniture pieces. This side table is a perfect representation of the trend and would lend itself beautifully to a California Casual aesthetic. (For those who like the Modern Farmhouse style, California Casual is an updated take on clean and casual living.) Pair this table next to a neutral sofa and top with a handmade clay vase filled with large-scale branches to achieve the full look.

A sculptural mirror

Maura Entryway Mirror Shelf, $149, available on Urban Outfitters

Curved furniture and decor are emblematic of what people are craving these days — togetherness and genuine interaction. The asymmetric design, color, and shape of this mirror shelf nails the grooviness of the curvy trend. To go all out, consider adding a crescent or conversation sofa to your living room. See our Curvy Sofa Guide for recommendations.

An antique-looking print

Laurel Dailey Still Life with Matilija Poppies, $15, available on Target

If you are a lover of grandmillenial design — a style inspired by your grandmother's house — then the goal for your home is maximalism, vintage vibes, and a lot of love for traditional-inspired pieces. An easy start to achieving this design style is to incorporate still life art into your home. This Laurel Dailey Still Life with Matilija Poppies invokes a "found object" feel and is a perfect addition to a living or sitting room. Pair with an ornate gold vintage frame to complete the look.

A rattan lamp

Rattan Diagonal Weave Table Lamp, $50, available on Target

Rattan has been reigning supreme in the decor world as of late, but the latest iteration of the trend has been rattan in unexpected places, like this lamp. The price is fantastic, as rattan lamps typically go for at least $100. Adding rattan to a neutrally decorated space gives the texture and dimension needed to make a home feel comfortable and inviting. Or pair rattan with bright colors and mismatched materials for an eclectic feel.

A long lumbar pillow

Lumbar Heavyweight Linen Blend Throw Pillow, $45, available on Target

Extra-long lumbar pillows are taking over as the decorative pillow of choice for bedding decor. I like to style out my bed with two standard sleep pillows plus two king-size decorative pillows, and then layer the extra long lumbar pillow in front. That's it — my bed is made in one minute flat and it looks hotel quality. I love the simplicity of this trend and the "unfussiness" of the final look.

A patchwork quilt

Greenland Home Antique Quilted Patchwork Throw, $36.44, available on Amazon

Patchwork quilts are all over the interior design world at the moment. They can be hung on the wall as large-scale art, draped over the back of a sofa, or artfully folded at the foot of a bed. Adding a quilt to your existing decor to move the vibe toward the modern cottage aesthetic. If you have the time, visit a local flea market to look for a handmade quilt by a local artisan.

A statue planter

Gilman Cement Statue Planter, $60.99, available on Wayfair

Greek revival decor is having a major moment, and one of the most accessible ways to incorporate it into your home is with a cement statue planter. Fill with flowers for a soft and feminine look or add an easy-to-care-for plant, like string-of-pearls. Home decor should be fun, and this statue planter totally fits the bill. Since it's cement, it can be placed indoors or outdoors. Just check with your local nursery to determine the best plant for your garden zone.

A large-scale mural

Bormia Foggy Forest Wall Mural, $129.99, available on Amazon

Full-room, large-scale wall murals are popping up left and right and it's easy to see why. They can transform a room, and installation is user-friendly. Unlike wallpaper , which repeats a pattern every foot or so, a wall mural is one continuous pattern along the wall. For a traditional aesthetic, install board-and-batten trim along the bottom half of the wall, with the mural filling the top half. Alternatively, cover the entire wall with the mural for a playful and whimsical vibe.

A patterned bath mat

Checkerboard Bath Mat, $39, available on Urban Outfitters

Checkerboard is showing up in both fashion and home decor, and while it works great with avant basic and modern decor styles, it's actually one of the oldest patterns in history, showing up cross-culturally for centuries. It just goes to show that everything comes back in style eventually. Adding a checkerboard bath mat gives a fresh take to the classic check pattern and is an easy way to incorporate this trend in your home.

An upholstered bench

Harmati Sherpa Storage Bench, $169.99, available on Amazon

Sherpa and boucle are two fabrics that make a statement and work especially well for accent furniture pieces, like an end-of-the-bed bench, armchair, or ottoman. For those lovers of neutral decor, like that found in Scandinavian or California Casual design, layering in a variety of textiles and natural materials is the best way to achieve a multidimensional room. Place a sherpa or boucle bench at the end of the bed for the ultimate cozy bedroom.

An easy-to-install pendant light

Globe Electric 1-Light Barnyard Plug-In Pendant in Black with 15-Foot Cord, from $39.52, available on Amazon and Bed, Bath & Beyond

Bold pendant lights are big right now, especially in conjunction with an adjacent trend of using swag kits to customize the placement. Perfect for dining rooms and breakfast nooks, this easy DIY gives renters and homeowners alike more flexibility to achieve a custom lighting look. Simply screw in an eye-hook to the ceiling above your table, wrap the swag kit cord around it to secure the pendant in place, and drape the excess cord toward the closest wall or corner. However, this modern black pendant comes with a 15-foot cord, so all you need to do is mount it and plug it in.

Toile cotton sheets

Melange Home 400-Thread-Count Toile Queen Sheet Set, from $61.17, available on Amazon , Wayfair , and Nordstrom Rack

Toile is a classic French pattern that is coming back big time, appearing on everything from wallpaper to curtains to bedding. It works perfectly with a grandmillennial aesthetic and will always be great for those decorating in the traditional style. These sheets are so pretty and whimsical — the blue and white toile colors pair well with an evergreen or garnet duvet . Toile adds a hint of luxury to any room it's used in.

A set of unique candles

Bubble Candle, Set of 2, $13.99, available on Amazon

Leaning into the avant-basic decor trend that is popular with Gen Z, bubble candles are the perfect addition to a bedside table. They also look great on a bathroom shelf. Create a layered look by including them with rolled-up towels and glass jars filled with bath products. Unique candle shapes started appearing on the decor scene in 2021 and these bubble candles with their novel shape and pastel color palette are a fresh take on the trend.