Miley Cyrus says godmother Dolly Parton still sends her messages via fax machine: 'It's not casual'

 4 days ago

(L-R) Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

  • Miley Cyrus and her godmother Dolly Parton communicate through a fax machine.
  • Cyrus explained to Seth Meyers the elaborate process to get a message from Parton.
  • "Someone scans the fax and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me," she said.

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton may have recently been seen together advertising T-Mobile's cellphone plans in a Super Bowl commercial , but in reality, they use a different device to communicate with each other: fax machine.

On Monday's " Late Night With Seth Meyers, " Cyrus, who is Parton's goddaughter, shared the very elaborate process Parton follows to reach out to her.

"We do use the phone," Cyrus explained, "but she does a fax and then someone scans the fax and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me."

Cyrus said that she believes Parton does own a phone, but she never uses it.

Parton's faxes, which Cyrus said are "always signed," have motivated the "Plastic Hearts" singer to put more care and effort into her own communications.

"I've kind of started my own version where I go into the notes, and I've started to try to make my own letters because there's something so amazing, it's just about a connection," Cyrus said. "It's not casual. She took the time to get out, I guess, her typewriter."

However, Cyrus said this is not the first time her godmother used old-school methods while trying to send her something.

"She made me a demo one time when she talks about being super high tech, but it was all through a cassette which she then voice-memoed onto a flip phone, which someone put onto an iPhone, which was then sent to me," Cyrus said.

