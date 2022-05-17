Killeen police to honor their fallen in Police Unity Tour

Sunday marked the beginning of 2022's National Police Week. Officer Kyle Moore represented the Killeen Police Department.

The Unity Tour was an event comprised of current law enforcement officials riding bikes for hundreds of miles.

Officer Kyle rode over 300 miles, traveling through D.C. in honor of the fallen officials who've died in the line of duty, including Officer Hornsby and Detective Dinwiddie of the Killeen Police Department.

The "grueling and challenging" ride was for those who made the "ultimate sacrifice" for their communities.