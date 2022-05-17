Baltimore City Schools Hosting Meetings For Feedback On Student Code Of Conduct

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools is hosting a set of meetings next month for feedback on its Student Code of Conduct, the school system announced.

Each of the five meetings will be held for designated groups, who will have the opportunity to speak to school officials about the conduct policy and how students are held accountable when behaving inappropriately.

There will be one meeting each for administrators, teachers, parents, students and community partners.

The Student Code of Conduct regulates school safety and compliance, and officials said the current version was “written in accordance with the policies of the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, CEO administrative regulations, and Maryland law and regulations, with input from members of the City Schools community.”

Meeting Schedule:

Administrators: Monday, May 23 at 5 p.m.

Teachers: Tuesday, May 24 at 5 p.m.

Parents: Wednesday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Students: Thursday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m.

Community Partners: Thursday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Links to each meeting can be found here .