Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Schools Hosting Meetings For Feedback On Student Code Of Conduct

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools is hosting a set of meetings next month for feedback on its Student Code of Conduct, the school system announced.

Each of the five meetings will be held for designated groups, who will have the opportunity to speak to school officials about the conduct policy and how students are held accountable when behaving inappropriately.

There will be one meeting each for administrators, teachers, parents, students and community partners.

The Student Code of Conduct regulates school safety and compliance, and officials said the current version was “written in accordance with the policies of the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, CEO administrative regulations, and Maryland law and regulations, with input from members of the City Schools community.”

Meeting Schedule:

Administrators: Monday, May 23 at 5 p.m.

Teachers: Tuesday, May 24 at 5 p.m.

Parents: Wednesday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Students: Thursday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m.

Community Partners: Thursday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Links to each meeting can be found here .

630 WMAL

Maryland Parents Push Back Against Gender and Identity Topics in Kindergarten Classrooms

Parents in the state of Maryland are taking the fight to local school boards over their controversial decision to force educators to add topics related to gender and identity to the classroom. The framework created by state school boards advises schools to teach children as young as five and six about how to “recognize a range of ways people express their identity and gender.”
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Dartigue To Serve As Maryland’s Next Public Defender

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s top public defender has been appointed to serve as Maryland’s next public defender. Natasha Dartigue, the acting district public defender for Baltimore, will serve a six-year term beginning July 1, the Office of the Public Defender’s board of trustees announced Thursday. Dartigue has been with the agency charged with representing defendants who can’t afford private attorneys since 1996, officials said. She will replace Public Defender Paul DeWolfe, who is retiring after more than 12 year in the role. Dartigue said her top priority will be securing funding to hire more attorneys and pay for wage increases for underpaid aides, The Daily Record reported. “We have support staff workers who would qualify for our services,” Dartigue said. “We need to do better.” She said funding is also needed to upgrade the agency’s computer technology. The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Dartigue, 53, said she is “extremely proud” to be the first Black person to lead the public defender’s office. “Representation matters,” she said. “It matters that someone who looks like me can really affect great change throughout the state.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Neighbors Demand Action On Baltimore’s Persistent Violent Crime As Mayor, Council Talk Strategy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is again on track to surpass 300 homicides and with crime surging, many neighbors are demanding action. “Once it gets dark, I do not come outside. Everywhere you turn, there’s a shooting here, a shooting there,” said Cory, who lives in a Southwest Baltimore community plagued by shootings.  Cory, who declined to give his last name, has dealt with so much loss—friends and loved ones killed. He lives in a neighborhood filled with vacant homes and shootings almost daily. Vacant buildings in Southwest Baltimore; photo by Mike Hellgren “There’s so much going on today that it terrifies me. It really...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue tapped to lead office for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue will be the next public defender for Maryland, the board of trustees for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender said Tuesday. Dartigue, currently the acting district public defender for Baltimore City, has been with the Office of the Public Defender...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Council Members Call On BPD To Deliver Short-Term Crime Plan Responding To Recent Violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the face of several high-profile homicides and an “unacceptable” level of violence, six members of the Baltimore City Council’s budgeting committee called on the Baltimore Police Department to deliver a short-term crime plan and deploy more officers into neighborhoods. Councilman Eric Costello, chair of the Ways & Means Committee, pointed to the murders of 17-year-old Jasmine Brunson, killed on the night of his junior prom, and 38-year-old Angel Smith, who was seven months pregnant, and her fiancé, and a midday shooting where 60 rounds were fired, leaving one man dead and three injured. “Look, the only agency that...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Rode His Bike To Work. Here’s Why

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday marked the 25th annual Bike To Work Day in Baltimore. The city joined several others nationwide that are promoting cycling as a way to stay healthy and protect our environment. In honor of the occasion, Mayor Brandon Scott biked to City Hall on Friday morning. “I encourage residents to consider biking as a viable option commuting to work and wherever else you need to go,” he said. After arriving at City Hall, Scott held a news conference alongside city transportation staff and biking partners. The message? Whether you’re going to work, running errands or heading to the playground, consider biking there...
BALTIMORE, MD
