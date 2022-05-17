United Through Reading

WASHINGTON - The Lincoln Memorial was briefly closed Saturday morning to clean up a mess left by celebrating university graduates, according to authorities. The National Park Service posted on Twitter that group from a local university graduation left behind "litter, broken bottles and spilled wine and champagne." The mess was...
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - More help is on the way for Afghan refugees here in the D.C. region. Thursday night was the grand opening of a new Women for Afghan Women community center in Alexandria. The program manager for the new center, Mariam Kakar, says they will connect refugees to the...
WASHINGTON - Parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia are under a Tornado Watch Friday until 7 p.m. FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says the Tornado Watch includes parts of Allegany, Frederick, Washington and Howard Counties in Maryland. Baltimore County is also included in the Tornado Watch, Delgado says, as are...
WASHINGTON - A water main break in Northeast D.C. will leave some customers without water service Friday. The repairs are being made on 18th Street, between Otis Street and Randolph Street and also alonf Randolph Street, between 18th Street NE and 17th Street. The repair time is estimated to be...
Willing Warriors weekend event Willing Warriors in Prince William County is hosting an event this weekend. Co-founder Shirley Dominick and Executive Director Sara Ford joined us with more about their organization and what's in store.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health has issued a potential measles exposure warning for specific locations in Northern Virginia after an unvaccinated child was found to have contracted the illness during international travel. The potential exposure sites are as follows:. Kaiser Permanente Ashburn Medical Center. 43480 Yukon...
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man was killed and another remains hospitalized following a double shooting in Southeast D.C. The shootings happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of V Street. Both men were shot in the upper body, police say. One victim was pronounced dead at the...
WASHINGTON - The family of a MedStar Washington doctor who was killed during an auto theft in Adams Morgan back in March is still looking for answers. Dr. Rakesh Patel Patel was a Medical Intensive Care Unit Fellow at MedStar Washington Hospital Center when he was struck and killed by his own vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue in Northwest. Authorities say Dr. Patel left his vehicle running a block away from where he was killed.
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. - A Columbia, Maryland man has been convicted of killing a Richard Montgomery High School student in 2021, according to the state's attorney. The Howard County State's Attorney announced Thursday that Shawndel Arnez Weems, 24, of Columbia, was found guilty of second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence in the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Simeon Mukuna.
WASHINGTON - Chesapeake Bay blue crab numbers are at their lowest in decades. According to the 2022 Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey - an annual estimate of the population of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries - the estimated total crab population is at 227 million. This...
BETHESDA, Md. (Fox 5 D.C) - Small business owners continue to come forward with claims they’ve had tens of thousands of dollars stolen from their Truist bank accounts. FOX 5 has spoken to owners of an Adams Morgan bar and restaurant who say they lost $230,000, a Prince William County jewelry maker who says she lost $25,000, and a Loudoun County contractor who says he’s out $116,000.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities in one Virginia county are warning residents about a rise in jury duty related scams targeting victims' bank accounts. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court released a warning Thursday that said several county residents have reported receiving jury duty scam calls this week.
This weekend, the D.C. region could see record-high temperatures. FOX 5's Perris Jones spoke to Dr. Kerri Layman, an attending physician at Medstar Georgetown Hospital, about signs of heat exhaustion and tips for staying cool.
BALTIMORE, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed while attending a junior prom after-party in Baltimore. Now, police and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan are each offering an $8,000 reward for information on his murder. Baltimore Police officers say Jasmine Brunson was shot and killed in the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A father and son from Northern Virginia have been charged with animal cruelty after their dog was found to be suffering several serious injuries, according to animal services officials. The Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) Humane Law Enforcement announced Friday that after an investigation Quentin Fischer,...
BOWIE, Md. - Center Pocket in Bowie has billiards, beer, and an 11-year-old pool-playing phenom who goes by the name of Jawz. "My dad gave me that nickname because I was killing people on the pool table," D’Angelo "Jawz" Spain told FOX 5. Nearby players agreed. When it comes...
BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in Bethesda, Maryland, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the incident happened on May 11 around 10:46 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hampden Lane. Police said that the victim was waiting to enter a parking garage at the address when a white four-door car pulled up next to her. Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind with a gun and demanded the victim’s purse.
WASHINGTON - It's going to be a weekend scorcher across the D.C. region, so FOX 5 spoke to an expert about what you can do to stay cool. Dr. Kerri Layman, an attending physician with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, spoke with FOX 5's Perris Jones. She shared several tips for how you can stay cool and safe, even as temperatures soar to near record levels.
ANNANDALE, Va. - Four pedestrians were hit by a car in Northern Virginia leaving one person with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The incident happened Friday morning in the 7200 block of Maple Place in Annandale, Virginia. According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Nissan...
