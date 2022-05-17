ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

United Through Reading

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, hundreds of service members and their families will...

Water main break impacts service in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON - A water main break in Northeast D.C. will leave some customers without water service Friday. The repairs are being made on 18th Street, between Otis Street and Randolph Street and also alonf Randolph Street, between 18th Street NE and 17th Street. The repair time is estimated to be...
Willing Warriors weekend event

Willing Warriors weekend event Willing Warriors in Prince William County is hosting an event this weekend. Co-founder Shirley Dominick and Executive Director Sara Ford joined us with more about their organization and what's in store.
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man was killed and another remains hospitalized following a double shooting in Southeast D.C. The shootings happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of V Street. Both men were shot in the upper body, police say. One victim was pronounced dead at the...
Family of MedStar doctor killed in car theft speaks out

WASHINGTON - The family of a MedStar Washington doctor who was killed during an auto theft in Adams Morgan back in March is still looking for answers. Dr. Rakesh Patel Patel was a Medical Intensive Care Unit Fellow at MedStar Washington Hospital Center when he was struck and killed by his own vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue in Northwest. Authorities say Dr. Patel left his vehicle running a block away from where he was killed.
Columbia man convicted of killing Richard Montgomery HS Student 'over nothing' in 2021

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. - A Columbia, Maryland man has been convicted of killing a Richard Montgomery High School student in 2021, according to the state's attorney. The Howard County State's Attorney announced Thursday that Shawndel Arnez Weems, 24, of Columbia, was found guilty of second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence in the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Simeon Mukuna.
Chesapeake Bay blue crab numbers lowest in 33 years, survey says

WASHINGTON - Chesapeake Bay blue crab numbers are at their lowest in decades. According to the 2022 Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey - an annual estimate of the population of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries - the estimated total crab population is at 227 million. This...
More local business owners report money stolen from Truist accounts

BETHESDA, Md. (Fox 5 D.C) - Small business owners continue to come forward with claims they’ve had tens of thousands of dollars stolen from their Truist bank accounts. FOX 5 has spoken to owners of an Adams Morgan bar and restaurant who say they lost $230,000, a Prince William County jewelry maker who says she lost $25,000, and a Loudoun County contractor who says he’s out $116,000.
Authorities warn about rising jury duty scams in Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities in one Virginia county are warning residents about a rise in jury duty related scams targeting victims' bank accounts. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court released a warning Thursday that said several county residents have reported receiving jury duty scam calls this week.
Tips for staying cool, safe during intense heat

This weekend, the D.C. region could see record-high temperatures. FOX 5's Perris Jones spoke to Dr. Kerri Layman, an attending physician at Medstar Georgetown Hospital, about signs of heat exhaustion and tips for staying cool.
Virginia father and son arrested after dog found severely injured

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A father and son from Northern Virginia have been charged with animal cruelty after their dog was found to be suffering several serious injuries, according to animal services officials. The Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) Humane Law Enforcement announced Friday that after an investigation Quentin Fischer,...
11-year-old Prince George's County native is a pool-playing phenom

BOWIE, Md. - Center Pocket in Bowie has billiards, beer, and an 11-year-old pool-playing phenom who goes by the name of Jawz. "My dad gave me that nickname because I was killing people on the pool table," D’Angelo "Jawz" Spain told FOX 5. Nearby players agreed. When it comes...
Victim robbed at gunpoint in downtown Bethesda; police searching for suspect

BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in Bethesda, Maryland, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the incident happened on May 11 around 10:46 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hampden Lane. Police said that the victim was waiting to enter a parking garage at the address when a white four-door car pulled up next to her. Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind with a gun and demanded the victim’s purse.
Staying cool: Expert shares tips on how to be safe during weekend heat wave

WASHINGTON - It's going to be a weekend scorcher across the D.C. region, so FOX 5 spoke to an expert about what you can do to stay cool. Dr. Kerri Layman, an attending physician with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, spoke with FOX 5's Perris Jones. She shared several tips for how you can stay cool and safe, even as temperatures soar to near record levels.
