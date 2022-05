Major League Baseball Reporter Kelsey Wingert was taken to the hospital this week after she was struck in the head by a 95 mph line drive during the Colorado Rockies game. The accident happened in the ninth inning of the game between the Rockies and the San Francisco Giants on Monday. Wingert, 29 — who is the television reporter for the Rockies — was sitting near the first-base camera when the ball struck her head, according to Yahoo Sports.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO