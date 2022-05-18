ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

WILD WEEKEND: Storms and much cooler temperatures to impact Arkansas

By Alex Libby
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAlif_0fhRDH9A00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The theme for the first half of May has been summer-like temperatures! 16 of the first 17 days have been warmer than average, and last week we saw record high temperatures 5 days in a row. Now, the data is showing that a strong cold front will bring storms and much cooler temperatures behind it this weekend.

Before we cool off, we will actually see another short heatwave from Wednesday 5/18 to Friday 5/20. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s each afternoon on those days.

Anytime there are two very different air masses interacting with each other there is a concern for severe weather, and strong to severe storms look likely for parts of the state late Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center already has western parts of the state under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. This is the lowest risk for damaging storms. It’s still too early to talk about the risk for severe weather on Saturday, but we will have updates as we near the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNKL0_0fhRDH9A00
Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Friday 5/20

It’s too early to nail down the specifics, but there is the potential for all types of severe weather. This includes damaging winds, large hail, and potential tornadoes.

Again, the timing of these storms is late Friday and Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04livh_0fhRDH9A00
Forecast track from Friday through Sunday.

After the storms, we will see big changes to our temperatures. Temperatures will go from the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday afternoon to the upper 40s and low 50s by Sunday morning. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the low 70s, which is 10° below average!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6cKh_0fhRDH9A00
Forecast high temperatures for Sunday afternoon 5/22.

Long-range models show that the cool temperatures will only last until Monday the 23rd with warm conditions quickly returning.

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

