Morgan City, LA

Harahan Spring Horseshoes Classic

stmarynow.com
 4 days ago

First place, Burnie Williams (tournament champion), Morgan City, 5 wins, 0 losses, 44.0 ringer percentage; second place, Tim Gilmore,...

www.stmarynow.com

stmarynow.com

Red Ribbon Week contest winners

The St. Mary Parish School Board honored the winners in Red Ribbon Week contests this year. Wyandotte Elementary fifth-grader Hudson Norman won the Slogan Contest. Morgan City Junior High eighth-grader Silas Hastings is the Drawing Contest winner. The students whose artwork will be featured in the Red Ribbon Calendar are Bria Lemelle, kindergarten, Berwick Elementary; Park Pisani, kindergarten, Berwick Elementary; Caldynce Washington, first grade, St. John Elementary; Sofia Alfred, second grade, J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Brekin Monceaux, third grade, Berwick Elementary; Brie Landry, third grade, Hattie Watts Elementary; Ella Robinson, fourth grade, Central Catholic Elementary; Addie Aucoin, fifth grade, Berwick Elementary; Charlotte Reynolds, fifth grade, St. John Elementary; Eduin Perez Deleon, fifth grade, J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Sherlly Bordales, sixth grade, Morgan City Junior High; Chloe Lemelle, seventh grade, Berwick Junior High; Silas Hastings, eighth grade, Morgan City Junior High; Sherley Perez, freshman, Morgan City High; and Lauren Chauvin, junior, West St. Mary High.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

SHIRLEY MAE MAYON BOUDREAUX

Shirley Mae Mayon Boudreaux, 80, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation. Shirley was born on July 20, 1941 in Morgan City, the daughter of Floyd Mayon and Margaret Couvillier Mayon. Shirley was a lady who enjoyed doing many things...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Word millionaires

The St. Mary Parish School Board presented certificates to its top World Millionaires at Thursday's meeting. Stanley Aucoin, a sixth-grader at Berwick Junior High, led the way among secondary students after reading and being tested on material contain 6,897,101 words. Addie Aucoin, a fifth-grader at Berwick Elementary, was tops among elementary students with 3,147,859 words. Their librarians are Mikah Kelly at Berwick Elementary and Laura Rentrop at Berwick Junior High.
BERWICK, LA
stmarynow.com

SYNTHIA DIANN DUVAL GRAVOIS

Synthia Diann Duval Gravois, 42, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, died May 11, 2022 at Ochsner Main Campus, New Orleans. She is survived by her mother, Deann Richardson; husband, Joey Gravois; three children, Bethany Shubart, Dustin Anders and Cordell Anders; a grandson; brother, John Duval; and sister, Tammy Partain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmarynow.com

Central Catholic holds commencement

Central Catholic High School held commencement ceremonies Saturday. The celebration began with a Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City with the Very Rev. P.J. Madden as celebrant. Sofia Saleme and Mason Wisdom were altar servers. Readings were by graduates Olivia Black and Gweneth Dohmann. Following mass, salutatorian...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Shrimp and Petroleum Festival opens membership, sponsorship drives

The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival has opened its membership and sponsorship drives. Over the past 87 years, the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival has gone from a small festival representing the seafood industries to a grand event incorporating the petroleum industry as well. The dynamic joining of the two industries created an association and festival that has brought honor and many awards to the Tri-City area.
LOUISIANA STATE
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for May 19-20

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:14 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft. 6:28 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm. 7:56 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Medical. 8:20...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Four valedictorians, salutatorian will lead CCHS grads

Four valedictorians and a salutatorian will lead Central Catholic High School graduates at commencement ceremonies at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Catholic Church. The Rev. P.J. Madden, who has served as Houma-Thibodaux diocesan administrator since the appointment of Shelton Fabre as archbishop of Louisville, Kentucky, will officiate. For Central...
HOUMA, LA
stmarynow.com

Central Catholic students receive Assumption sheriff's scholarships

Two Central Catholic High students are among the recipients of scholarships through the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office. Abbie Scully and Shelbie Mabile, who live in Assumption, are the Central Catholic students receiving scholarships. Also awarded scholarships by Sheriff Leland Falcon were Serenity Worley, Peyton Barbera, Anna Blanchard, Haley Castro, Molly...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City Council looks for money for police, fire raises

A dozen or so police officers and firefighters met with Morgan City government officials Thursday, hoping they can find a way to boost public safety pay and slow expensive personnel losses to better-paying departments. Nothing was formally decided at the Morgan City Council Budget Committee meeting at the Recreation Department...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Six arrests by local agencies include gun charge in Franklin

Local agencies reported six arrests Thursday, including one on a gun charge by Franklin police. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 40 complaints and made this arrest:. —Donavon Washington, 26, Baldwin, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Thursday by the...
FRANKLIN, LA
stmarynow.com

Melanie Hill is Danos' new shale manager

Danos has promoted Melanie Hill to general manager of shale. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing Danos’ activity in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and Rocky Mountain areas. In addition, she will manage Danos’ renewables business in Texas, California, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
stmarynow.com

State issues consumer alert about Patterson tax preparer

The Louisiana Department of Revenue has won an order of contempt against a St. Mary Parish woman operating a tax preparation business in violation of a court judgment, the department said in a news release. The original consent judgment, signed Dec. 20, prohibits Dawanna Monay Monroe of Patterson from filing,...
PATTERSON, LA
stmarynow.com

House passes budget bills, including $1,500 teacher raise

BATON ROUGE – The House gave final legislative approval to a bundle of budget bills on Thursday that include funds for $1,500 pay raises for K-12 teachers and $300 million for a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge. The basic package had already cleared the House, but amendments...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Completion of U.S. 90 bridge work pushed back to August

The region's biggest traffic headache appears destined to last even longer than expected. A post on the Department of Transportation and Development website Thursday includes an update that says the completion of maintenance and rehabilitation work on the U.S. 90 bridge over the Atchafalaya is now due for completion in August. Earlier DOTD estimates said the completion was expected in June. Thursday's press release said completion was expected this month.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Sheriff joins local agencies in Click It Or Ticket campaign

Sheriff Blaise Smith announced the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office will join other local law enforcement agencies in participating in the Click It or Ticket campaign which runs from May 23 through June 5. The campaign is coordinated and funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA

