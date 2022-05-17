Harahan Spring Horseshoes Classic

The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival has opened its membership and sponsorship drives. Over the past 87 years, the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival has gone from a small festival representing the seafood industries to a grand event incorporating the petroleum industry as well. The dynamic joining of the two industries created an association and festival that has brought honor and many awards to the Tri-City area.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO