Harahan Spring Horseshoes Classic

The St. Mary Parish School Board honored the winners in Red Ribbon Week contests this year. Wyandotte Elementary fifth-grader Hudson Norman won the Slogan Contest. Morgan City Junior High eighth-grader Silas Hastings is the Drawing Contest winner. The students whose artwork will be featured in the Red Ribbon Calendar are Bria Lemelle, kindergarten, Berwick Elementary; Park Pisani, kindergarten, Berwick Elementary; Caldynce Washington, first grade, St. John Elementary; Sofia Alfred, second grade, J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Brekin Monceaux, third grade, Berwick Elementary; Brie Landry, third grade, Hattie Watts Elementary; Ella Robinson, fourth grade, Central Catholic Elementary; Addie Aucoin, fifth grade, Berwick Elementary; Charlotte Reynolds, fifth grade, St. John Elementary; Eduin Perez Deleon, fifth grade, J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Sherlly Bordales, sixth grade, Morgan City Junior High; Chloe Lemelle, seventh grade, Berwick Junior High; Silas Hastings, eighth grade, Morgan City Junior High; Sherley Perez, freshman, Morgan City High; and Lauren Chauvin, junior, West St. Mary High.
