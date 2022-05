A new fantasy-themed bar is decked out and ready for its debut in Philadelphia next week. The Cauldron Magical Pub will soon bring your classic drinks of choice — but with a magic wand, fire and spells — to the Gayborhood.What's happening: The new bar from South Jersey native Matthew Courtland and his co-founder David Duckworth will be the second to open in the U.S., after the New York City location.There are four others in London and Edinburgh, Scotland.How it works: The bar provides you with two options, a walk-in cocktail bar and the main event. Expect molecular mixology at...

