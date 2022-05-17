PlumtawFire Burning on May 17

My name is Wayne Bryant, and I am running for Sheriff of Archuleta County. Colorado Revised Statute 30-10-501.5 states I must have my fingerprints taken for a background check to verify that I have never been convicted of a felony. I have no problem with that. The issue I have is with the Privacy Act Notification. It states “Providing your fingerprints and associated information is voluntary: however, failure to do so may affect completion of your application.” IT HAS!. I’ve been denied placement on the November ballot by the County Recorder at the behest of the County Attorney, for failure to sign this PAN.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO