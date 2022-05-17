PlumtawFire Burning on May 17

Today, Thursday, May 19 from 2 – 3 pm, Healthy Archuleta, dba FSFE – Food Coalition, will host a community conversation that will continue to engage the healthcare community and everyday residents about the types of preventive and primary care services that are available in Archuleta County. This week we will focus on eye health with Mountain Eye Care. Healthy Archuleta, in partnership with Archuleta County, is working to complete a community health assessment over the next couple of years. We are looking at two broad questions that will help capture people’s voices/experiences related to food and preventative healthcare issues and opportunities in Archuleta County.
