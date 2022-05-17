ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#PlumtawFire Burning on May 17

By Bill Hudson
Cover picture for the articleAs soon as I walked in the door at 3pm — after attending the Tuesday, May 17 meeting of the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners — my son-in-law Chris asked me if I’d seen the fire. “What fire?”. He led me out the back door, and...

