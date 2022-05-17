Contract info meetings set; ratification vote on June 1

On Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m., MercyOne Clinton Medical Center will remember and celebrate our veterans during a special program. The public is welcome. “We are indebted to these heroes and their families. They are selfless in their service and love of our country and communities,” said Amy Berentes, MercyOne Clinton chief operating officer, in a news release. “While they are away we are privileged to serve the health needs of their families. When they return, our physicians and providers will provide safe, innovative, personalized care to meet the specialized needs of the military community.”

SCOTT COUNTY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO