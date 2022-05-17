Forest to play Huddersfield for place in the Premier League

In order to understand some of the rationale behind Kylian Mbappe’s stunning announcement that he will stay at PSG, you only have to consider where he’s been for the last week. That was in Qatar with Paris Saint-Germain, where he was given the hard sell. It was obviously persuasive. It is how the situation went from an “imminent” move to Madrid on Monday to Mbappe Whatsapping Florentino Perez his decision on Saturday.This is the sort of influence a state can bring to bear. There’s then the money a state can bring to bear.PSG have been insisting that their offer to...

UEFA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO