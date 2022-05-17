Forest to play Huddersfield for place in the Premier League
4 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest will play Huddersfield for a place in the Premier League after reaching the Championship playoff final thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Sheffield...
Liverpool are on a 17-match unbeaten streak in all competitions and are two away from potentially ending the campaign with four trophies in the bag - but the first one is out of their hands.Jurgen Klopp’s team must beat Wolves and hope Man City fail to win against Aston Villa, if the Premier League title is to return to Merseyside.Otherwise it will be another year of more than likely 90-plus points which doesn’t yield a title, though the forthcoming Champions League final could still put a cap on a very successful season.Wolves have fallen off the pace completely and gone...
Manchester City will win the Premier League title if they beat Aston Villa at home on the final day of the season.Pep Guardiola’s team have been pushed to the end by Liverpool but come into the final day of the campaign with the title in their hands.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard will be out to win Liverpool the Premier League crown and spoil the party at the Etihad.But if City get over the line they will secure a fourth Premier League title in five seasons under Guardiola.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is Manchester City...
Leeds United’s Premier League survival hopes will come to the final day of the season as they travel to Brentford. With Everton now save from relegation and Burnley’s hopes in their own hands following their draw at Villa, Leeds must better Burnley’s result to have a chance at survival. Leeds salvaged a draw at home to Brighton last weekend as Pascal Struijk’s late equaliser earned the hosts a point but Jesse Marsch’s side are winless in five. Brentford have enjoyed a brilliant first season in the Premier League under Thomas Frank and could even finish in the top half...
Chelsea play out the Premier League season at home to Watford at Stamford Bridge. The Blues picked up a point against Leicester midweek, thanks to Marcos Alonso’s goal, which all but guarantees third place for Thomas Tuchel’s side. The Hornets, already relegated under Roy Hodgson, will be looking for some momentum ahead of a return to the Championship next season. With new ownership imminent at Chelsea, Tuchel may opt to offer minutes to young players as he prepares to refresh his squad this summer in an effort to narrow the significant gap to Liverpool and Manchester City. Here is everything...
In order to understand some of the rationale behind Kylian Mbappe’s stunning announcement that he will stay at PSG, you only have to consider where he’s been for the last week. That was in Qatar with Paris Saint-Germain, where he was given the hard sell. It was obviously persuasive. It is how the situation went from an “imminent” move to Madrid on Monday to Mbappe Whatsapping Florentino Perez his decision on Saturday.This is the sort of influence a state can bring to bear. There’s then the money a state can bring to bear.PSG have been insisting that their offer to...
