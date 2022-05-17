ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Next All Sweat original show is Thursday at Redstone

By Jonathan Turner
ourquadcities.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next All Sweat Original Series show is Thursday, May 19 at 7 p.m. in the Redstone Room, 2nd and Main streets, Davenport. The River Music Experience series is a curated event to showcase Quad-City artists in a way you’ve never seen them before. Unlike a standard concert, this is an...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

The Force is strong in this film series

The Peoria Riverfront Museum is taking you on a journey to a galaxy far, far away this summer…. Running May 28 through July 23, the Peoria Riverfront Museum will be featuring Episodes I-IX of the Star Wars saga on Saturday nights. Thrill to the action and excitement of all three trilogies in the Giant Screen Theater as the five-by-seven story screen extends beyond your field of vision, and the digital audio system featuring 14 surround loudspeakers and an overhead loudspeaker takes you right into every battle, lightsaber dual and celebration in the Star Wars films.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Gay Pride film series set at the Figge Art Museum

In recognition of Gay Pride Month, the Figge Art Museum will present a series of four award-winning, independent films, one each Sunday this June. The movies will be 4-6 p.m. June 5, 12, 19 and 26 in the John Deere Auditorium at the Figge, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Admission is free.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Make-A-Wish founder will be at fundraiser on Saturday

At 5 p.m. Saturday, the Quad City community will come together to raise funds to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses at the Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf. Guests will hear the inspiring story of Christopher James Greicius, an energetic 7-year-old boy battling leukemia who wished to...
BETTENDORF, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Davenport, IA
Entertainment
ourquadcities.com

Shiny new downtown Davenport Daiquiri Factory ready to open

Kyle Peters has worked hard for 18 years to make today a reality. His new Daiquiri Factory bar and restaurant is opening Thursday, May 18, at 303 W. 3rd St., Davenport. They’ll be open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. (kitchen closing at 9 p.m.) Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Normal...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Taste of the future: QC restaurant adds robot

A national staffing shortage is having an impact on businesses across the country and here at home, and a Quad-City local restaurant has gone high tech to get food to its customers. California Pho in Davenport has added a robot that acts as a server, and in the last month,...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bally’s serves up treats to Rock Island Academy students

Bally’s Quad Cities C.R.E.W. team donated and served pizza, chips, cookies, and bottled water to 60 Rock Island Academy students. Marci Dinneweth, senior director of human resources, also played a game of Red Light Green Light with the kids, a news release says. “The Rock Island Academy has been...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

RME to unveil new public art program, OneSound Piano Project

River Music Experience will unveil their new Summer 2022 program, OneSound Piano Project, on May 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. The project will place pianos painted by local artists in public spaces throughout the Quad Cities, giving Quad Citizens the option to curate their very own soundtrack of the summer, according to an RME release.
EAST MOLINE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamey Johnson
Person
Randy Houser
Person
Sunny Sweeney
ourquadcities.com

This year’s Mercado on Fifth is expected to be bigger, better

Moline’s popular outdoor night market known as Mercado on Fifth will return Friday, May 27. Organizers expect more than 30 vendors to take part in the outdoor night market. Mercado on Fifth Executive Director AnaMaria Rocha says this year will be one of the biggest seasons. This comes after the big turnout they had for vendors interested in being part of the event.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Habitat realizes dreams for three new QC homeowners on one block

It may take a village to raise a child, but it also takes a community to raise a home. Many people throughout the Quad Cities gathered on a drizzly Saturday morning in Davenport to celebrate three new Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities houses – now owned by Godja Adjafi, Marcia Ellingsworth, and Hannah Van Trump as part of the nonprofit’s affordable homeownership program.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Foodie Friday: Damion’s Rib Haven

This week’s ‘Foodie Friday’ guest is Damion’s Rib Haven based out of East Moline. This BBQ joint offers traditional BBQ favorites like rib slabs and pulled pork sandwiches, along with some specialty items. Damion’s puts a spin on traditional spaghetti with their famous BBQ spaghetti, which owners Lexy Overton and Justin Weathers, say is a customer favorite.
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Transitions Mental Health CEO passes away

The Quad Cities mental health field has lost a quiet giant, as Transitions Mental Health CEO Gary Weinstein died on Wednesday, May 18 at age 65. “t is with the heaviest of hearts that we share that our beloved CEO, Gary Weinstein, has passed away. For those who knew Gary, he was the embodiment of our agency’s tagline, ‘Where Action and Compassion Meet,'” Transitions posted Thursday on Facebook.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redstone#Art#Beer#Sweat#Qc#All Sweat Productions#Midwestern
ourquadcities.com

Learn to eat healthy on a budget

The Davenport Public Library invites you to learn to eat healthy on a budget. The Davenport Public Library is joining forces with the Iowa State Extension as Suzanne Tanner, nutrition educator, will cover the latest dietary and physical activity guidelines for Americans. Attendees will learn tips to save time and money in the kitchen. Featuring a live food demonstration, those joining in person can sample the recipe, and everyone will take away new ideas for preparing healthy and delicious meals and snacks. An introduction to the “Buy. Eat. Live Healthy” nutrition education program presented by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, attendees will have the opportunity to sign-up for an 8-week nutrition education series offered free to help Iowans access nutritious food, cook healthy meals at home, handle food safely and exercise more.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Carl Sandburg College names faculty member of the year

Ian Milligan has been named the 2022 Carl Sandburg College Faculty Member of the Year, after students and fellow faculty members nominated him for his exceptional work in the classroom. Milligan was recognized as the winner this week during Sandburg’s 54th-annual Commencement in Galesburg. A manufacturing technology instructor, Milligan has...
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Midland-Davis now accepting Moline larger, bulky waste

Moline-based Midland-Davis Corporation recently announced it will now accept the household and business recyclables that previously could be taken to Rock Island County’s closed drop-off sites, such as cardboard, paper, aluminum and glass. Midland-Davis is accepting these drop-offs at its 3301 4th Ave. location during regular business hours: 8...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Medical center invites public to Memorial Day program

On Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m., MercyOne Clinton Medical Center will remember and celebrate our veterans during a special program. The public is welcome. “We are indebted to these heroes and their families. They are selfless in their service and love of our country and communities,” said Amy Berentes, MercyOne Clinton chief operating officer, in a news release. “While they are away we are privileged to serve the health needs of their families. When they return, our physicians and providers will provide safe, innovative, personalized care to meet the specialized needs of the military community.”
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
ourquadcities.com

UT senior receives World Class Scholarship

A senior at United Township High School has received a scholarship from Mediacom Communications. Zainab Maiyaki was awarded the $1,000 scholarship as part of Mediacom’s World Class Scholarship program. The scholarship recognizes the East Moline resident for excellence in leadership and academics. “As a technology company, Mediacom understands how...
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg hiring city manager, wants your input

The City of Galesburg will be recruiting a new city manager, and they want your input. Looking to replace former city manager Todd Thompson, Galesburg’s mayor and city council are beginning a process to hire a new Galesburg City Manager. The City is inviting anyone who lives, works, shops, visits, attends school or does business in Galesburg to provide input into this very important recruitment process. The goal is to gather the thoughts and ideas of community members regarding the traits, attributes, skills and experience that a new city manager should ideally have.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois QC sees over $55M in infrastructure improvements

There are seven major transportation projects, totaling $55.78 million, underway or planned in the Illinois Quad Cities, as part of Rebuild Illinois. “With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois’s aging infrastructure,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a Thursday release. “Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in the Quad Cities and across the entire state.”
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Some polling places change in Scott County

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that some polling places have changed due to recent redistricting across the state. “Mailing notices of polling place changes is the final phase of the decennial reapportionment process. We will deliver these cards to the Postal Service today, and every registered Scott County voter should be receiving them over the course of the next several days.” she said in a Friday release.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy