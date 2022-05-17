Joe Burrow: Now Bengals know 'what it takes' to win Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes questions from reporters, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Earlier this month, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton vowed he and his teammates were out to prove the club's run to Super Bowl LVI was no "fluke."

Arguably the biggest single reason the Bengals became somewhat of an overnight sensation this past season was the play of second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. At his best, Burrow performed like a legitimate Most Valuable Player candidate and, per ESPN stats, he finished the regular season second among eligible signal-callers with a 108.3 passer rating, sixth with 4,611 passing yards, eighth with 34 touchdowns through the air and 12th with a 54.3 total QBR.

The 25-year-old spoke with reporters Tuesday about all the team learned en route to falling to the Los Angeles Rams on Super Bowl Sunday.

"Going into last year, we knew we were good, but I think going into the playoffs, we knew we could win but we weren't really sure what it took," Burrow explained, according to Ben Baby of ESPN. "We just went out there and played really hard and together as a team, and it worked out.

"Now, we know what it takes and we have that experience in our back pockets going forward."

Burrow added that he's rewatched the Super Bowl defeat, while wide receiver and Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja'Marr Chase remarked the Bengals "just gotta have the expectation that we're one of the best in the league" following last season's achievements.

One thing for certain is that the Bengals won't be catching any opponents off-guard later this coming fall.