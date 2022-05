After a first-round playoff loss to the Carolina Hurricane, these three Boston Bruins players won’t be back next season. The Boston Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, losing in seven games to the St. Louis Blues. Since then, albeit in three seasons somehow impacted by COVID-19, they’ve bowed out of the playoffs in the second, second and first round respectively.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO