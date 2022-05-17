ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Keller @ Large: Mystery remains after Pentagon reveals UFO database

By Jon Keller
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WIGTB_0fhRAtQT00

BOSTON (CBS) – For decades, the idea of UFOs and extraterrestrial life has inspired fascination – and fear.

And with the US military’s recent acknowledgement of unexplained aerial phenomena, interest in them – and the public’s belief they might be alien spacecraft – have grown.

At a House hearing in Washington on Tuesday, the Pentagon revealed its UFO database, saying there is no evidence of aliens but admitting there are some mysterious sightings they can’t explain. The report unveiled Tuesday is made up of 400 incidents documented since 2004.

One video showing mysterious triangles traversing the sky at high speeds was explained away by Scott Bray, deputy director of Naval intelligence, as “the result of light passing through night vision goggles and then being recorded by an SLR camera.” But Bray admitted “I do not have an explanation” for another video of what they now prefer to call unexplained aerial phenomena (UAP).

The hearing “illustrated that the government is serious about finding out what the nature of these unidentified objects is,” says Harvard science Professor Avi Loeb, founder of the Galileo Project, a research inquiry into the origins of UAPs past and present.

“It seems like objects from outside the solar system do not appear to resemble objects that we have seen before within the solar system,” he told WBZ. “So, there is a chance that we will find technological objects from another civilization by which we will first realize that we are not the smartest in the universe, that there might have been a smarter scientist before Albert Einstein.”

Professor Loeb says telescopes like one he uses at Harvard have the capacity to provide answers on some of these sightings, if government secrecy and academic skepticism of the topic doesn’t stifle research. And the obvious public desire to know more was, for once, met with bipartisan support from the members of this House committee.

As the alien says in one of the all-time great movies about alien visitors, “The Day the Earth Stood Still”: “klaatu barada nikto.”

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

The great aviation graveyard: New aerial images show thousands of military planes neatly left to die or be cannibalized across Arizona desert

Haunting aerial photographs from Arizona's aircraft boneyard show thousands of defunct airplanes laid out in meticulous rows in what may be their final resting place along the desert floor. German photographer Bernhard Lang captured the incredible sights at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309th AMARG) at an air...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
The Week

Russia's thwarted Ukraine river crossing was so bloody, pro-Russia war bloggers are publicly griping

Russia's thwarted attempt to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in northeastern Ukraine last week "is emerging as among the deadliest engagements of the war, with estimates based on publicly available evidence now suggesting that well over 400 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded," The New York Times reports. "And as the scale of what happened comes into sharper focus, the disaster appears to be breaking through the Kremlin's tightly controlled information bubble."
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Us Military#Extraterrestrial Life#Ufos#House#Slr#Uap#Harvard#The Galileo Project#Wbz
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army's Excalibur 'Shaped-Trajectory' Rounds Can Kill Anything

While some of Excalibur’s technical specifics are not yet known, the round is engineered with an advanced ability to change course in flight and maneuver to kill an otherwise unreachable target. Imagine that a mechanized armored unit was approaching uneven terrain and seeking out an enemy that was obscured...
MILITARY
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy