Memorial Day weekend travel expected to surpass last year despite high gas prices, airfare

BOSTON (CBS) — AAA expects more than 39 million people in the U.S. will travel 50 miles or more from home during Memorial Day weekend. About 950,000 people from Massachusetts will travel that distance.

The huge majority will drive to their holiday destinations. The most traffic around Boston on the afternoon of Thursday, May 27.

AAA is predicting the busiest travel season in five years.

“We’ve got a double whammy here: globally high oil and gasoline prices driven by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine coupled with increased demand as we approach the summer, drive travel vacation season,” said AAA spokesperson Mary Maguire.

On top of the record-high gas prices, airfare is about 6% more expensive than it was last year. Hotel prices are also up more than 40%.

Daily car rentals are about 16% less than what they were in May 2021 though.

AAA said 36.2 million people traveled during Memorial Day weekend last year.