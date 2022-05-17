ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day weekend travel expected to surpass last year despite high gas prices, airfare

BOSTON (CBS) — AAA expects more than 39 million people in the U.S. will travel 50 miles or more from home during Memorial Day weekend. About 950,000 people from Massachusetts will travel that distance.

The huge majority will drive to their holiday destinations. The most traffic around Boston on the afternoon of Thursday, May 27.

AAA is predicting the busiest travel season in five years.

“We’ve got a double whammy here: globally high oil and gasoline prices driven by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine coupled with increased demand as we approach the summer, drive travel vacation season,” said AAA spokesperson Mary Maguire.

On top of the record-high gas prices, airfare is about 6% more expensive than it was last year. Hotel prices are also up more than 40%.

Daily car rentals are about 16% less than what they were in May 2021 though.

AAA said 36.2 million people traveled during Memorial Day weekend last year.

CBS Boston

Massachusetts gas prices stay at record high $4.73 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts did not go up Friday, so that's the good news. The bad news is they stayed at the record high level of $4.73 a gallon set on Thursday, according to AAA. That's still up 28 cents a gallon in the last week. A year ago, it was $2.91 a gallon, $1.82 less. The national average is $4.59 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA. California still has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.06 a gallon. Diesel prices dropped another cent and are now averaging $6.39 a gallon in Massachusetts as of Friday. That's two cents lower than the record set Wednesday of $6.41
CBS Boston

Extreme heat likely to break records this weekend

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer BOSTON - Graduations, proms, weddings, Little League games - there is a LOT going on this weekend. For those who circled this weekend on the calendar weeks or months ago, my guess is you were thinking, "just please don't rain," or "please give me a warm day and not some cloudy day in the 50s."This probably wasn't on your list of concerns - 95-to-100 degree heat.Well, here we go. We will not only challenge daily high temperature records both Saturday and Sunday, but we will likely also be close to all-time...
CBS Boston

As gas prices rise, food delivery drivers feel the sting

BOSTON – On Wednesday, gas in Massachusetts hit a new record-breaking price - $4.70 per gallon – up 26 cents in a week. Higher gas prices mean food deliveries are now costing drivers and consumers more money. "The money they're giving us is so low, it doesn't even cover a quarter of a tank of gas," said rideshare driver Steve Levin. He said he has dialed back on food deliveries as the profit margin has decreased. "If somebody wants something, it's usually something small, it pays $2.25, maybe $5, so it's really not worth my time." Other drivers agree – if the price...
