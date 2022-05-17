Candidates, Politicos Flock To 2 Philadelphia Hotspots For Traditional Election Day Lunch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has become a tradition for candidates and politicos in Philadelphia to have lunch on Election Day at one of two city hotspots. One of those Election Day lunch hotspots is Relish over in East Mount Airy.

The other is Famous 4th Street Deli in South Philly. On Tuesday, we learned why so many involved in city and state politics make sure to see and be seen at every primary and general election.

The platters at 4th Street Deli are known to be as supersized as the big names of so many officials who make sure to stop by for lunch every election.

“This is a deli that has hosted presidents and senators,” state Rep. Mary Isaacson said.

Isaacson is running unopposed but she still stopped by 4th Street to have lunch with the who’s who in Philly politics.

“I’ve been coming here on Election Day for almost 18 years,” she said.

Others have been coming here for decades.

“First time I came was in 1999,” Micah Mahjoubian said.

Mahjoubian was working to get former Philadelphia Mayor John Street elected.

Mahjoubian now works for Street’s son, state Sen. Sharrif Street, and continues to make coming here an Election Day must.

“I think political people are superstitious and so it’s a tradition and the food is great,” Mahjoubian said.

Over in Northwest Philadelphia, inside a soul food restaurant called Relish, crowds of Philly politicos stopped by for lunch as well.

“Every election, I love to be here,” Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir said.

Sabir says this Election Day lunch hotspot took off just over a decade ago initially to serve the city’s African-American political wonks.

“It has grown larger than just African-Americans. Just everybody from across the city and across the state. Actually, Gov. Wolf just left here,” Sabir said.

“Whether it’s Election Day or any day, this is a place where people want to be and people hold in high regard,” Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass said.

Officials hope the tradition carries on for decades to come.