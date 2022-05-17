ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldie95 finds a home

The Robesonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EoyEQ_0fhRAXCb00
Stacey Townsend holds Tuesday Goldie95, whom she helped rescue from the median of Interstate 95 on May 12. Townsend has adopted the hound mix and was to take the dog to her new Lumberton home on Tuesday. Courtesy photo | Jason Allison

LUMBERTON — The dog rescued recently after wandering the median of Interstate 95 has found a new home.

The Robesonian has received feedback from readers including one New York resident desiring to adopt the dog.

However, Goldie95 now calls the home of Lumberton resident Stacey Townsend, who worked to rescue the dog, her own. She will join two other dogs and two cats at the home, Townsend said. Her relatives who live nearby also have furry companions with whom Goldie95 can play.

“I’m in tears,” Townsend said Tuesday, of adopting Goldie95. “She deserves a sweet home.”

Goldie95 was to be taken to Townsend’s home Tuesday evening, according to Jason Allison, Robeson County Animal Shelter director and an Animal Control officer.

Goldie95 had been wandering the median between exits 25-30 for about two weeks before her May 12 rescue and she was “very fast,” Allison said.

Townsend recalls calling animal control after spotting the dog wandering in the median of the interstate weeks ago. She was told that Animal Control had attempted to catch the dog the day before she called in.

“I didn’t see her again til last week,” Townsend said.

She had feared the dog had been hit by a vehicle, but learned she was OK the following day.

Townsend then went to the area on May 12, called Animal Control and was assisted in the rescue effort by Allison, she said. Others had also called in the same day to report the dog’s location.

Allison told The Robesonian that Townsend would not leave the scene until the dog had been rescued.

Since then, Goldie95 has been bathed and shown lots of love at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. She has also become more comfortable and “come out of her shell,” Allison said.

“She’s doing really good now,” Allison said.

“We’re glad it ended this way,” he said. “I just want to thank everybody who had concerns about Goldie, you know, it’s greatly appreciated.”

Allison also shared words of gratitude to the agency that cut the grass in the area, stating that the tall grass had contributed to the challenges of catching the dog.

“She’s a real trooper,” he said of the dog.

Though Goldie95 has found a home, there are plenty of other animals at the shelter who need adoption, he said.

The adoption fee is $25 and covers the rabies shot for animals who are 4 months of age and older.

Adoption hours at the shelter are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. Shelter attendants can be reached by phone at 910-865-2200.

Comments / 1

