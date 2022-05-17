ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Art museum's 'Tejano Mercado' features free admission

By Shane Rackley
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
The Art Museum of South Texas will host a "Weird Corpus Pop Up" called the Tejano Mercado on Thursday as part of its free monthly community night.

The event will take place from 5:30 - 9 p.m.

Every third Thursday, the museum features live music, local vendors and one-of-a-kind art activities — and, of course, access to its galleries.

An art showcase will be organized by PRODUCE Gallery , as well as a viewing party featuring YIKES .

DJ Johnny Hotcakes will be supplying the music.

Food and drinks will be sold by Elizabeth's, and The Most Comida food truck will be on site as well.

