CCPD searching for missing 21-year-old woman

The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a person that was reported missing on May 9.

According to the CCPD blotter post, 21-year-old Leticia Franco was last heard from on April 29.

Franco is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Those with any information are asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department directly at (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.