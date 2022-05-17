ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Police urge drivers, motorcyclists to be aware on the road

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycNiF_0fhRALr700

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the Santa Maria Police Department is urging safety on the roads.

Motorcycles are smaller than cars and can be harder to see, and drivers should look carefully before changing lanes, police say.

Drivers are urged to check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes, to leave plenty of space when following a motorcycle and to treat a motorcycle with a turn signal with extra caution.

Because motorcyclists travel at high speeds in the open, without the shelter of a car, police say leather or other sturdy clothing is essential. They recommend protective jackets, pants, gloves and boots with nonskid soles. Also, motorcyclists should wear a Department of Transportation-approved helmet with eye protection.

When riding, motorcyclists should be on the defensive, avoiding other drivers' blind spots and not assuming a driver can see them. For increased visibility, motorcycles should keep their headlights on at all times while driving.

Finally police say, drivers and riders should never operate a vehicle while distracted or under the influence.

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Comments / 1

Related
oxnardpd.org

News Release – DUI Checkpoint and Saturation Enforcement Results (5-21-2022)

SUBJECT: DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol Results. Four impaired drivers arrested during a DUI checkpoint and saturation patrols. On May 20, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., Oxnard Police officers held a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Wooley Road at A Street. Specially trained officers also conducted a citywide DUI enforcement saturation. The checkpoint and DUI saturation patrols resulted in four DUI arrests and 33 traffic citations.
OXNARD, CA
onscene.tv

Occupants Flee After Smashing Car Into Liquor Store | Ventura

05.20.2022 | 11:42 PM | VENTURA – The Ventura Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into Clark’s Liquor at 165 S California St. Witnesses reported three occupants fled from the vehicle prior to authorities arriving. Several subjects were seen being...
VENTURA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
crimevoice.com

Arrested for Grand Theft of Fruit

May 13, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Setting aside the age-old arguments swirling around the question of “what’s a fruit and what’s a vegetable,” the theft of edibles growing on the property of another is not to be taken lightly in a jurisdiction where agricultural industry generates significant economic revenues to both private enterprise and public taxing authorities. In Santa Barbara County, the theft of a single avocado is nothing less than sacrilege.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KGET

4 injured in a rollover crash on Highway 184

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rollover crash closed all lanes of traffic on Highway 184 Wednesday evening. The crash happened at approximately 4:37 p.m. when a pickup truck and sedan collided. Four vehicles were involved in the crash. Two children and two adults were majorly injured in the crash and have been transported to Kern […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#On The Road#Changing Lanes
crimevoice.com

Arrested with Fentanyl, Guns, and Rocket Launcher

May 12, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. Perhaps working on the philosophy of “go big or go home” often espoused by Ventura’s local community of surfers, when it comes to the retail sales of illicit narcotics, 39-year-old Albert Eklund was no small-timer. His May 11 th...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Overturned semi-truck slows traffic on Highway 101 near Nipomo

A semi-truck loaded with produce overturned on northbound Highway 101 near Nipomo slowing traffic in Santa Maria on Friday morning, according to the CHP. Victor Gonzalez was headed northbound near Highway 166 when he drove off the road and hit a guardrail. The impact propelled the semi-truck across both northbound lanes and into the guardrail along the center median, causing the semi-truck to overturn.
NIPOMO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
thecorcoranjournal.net

Two women arrested following shooting

Two women were arrested last week after Corcoran Police officers responded to a shooting incident at Kings Manor Apartment which occurred Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at approximately 4:14 p.m. Corcoran Police Officers were dispatched to the Kings Manor Apartments located at 1420 North Avenue for a possible shooting. Upon arrival,...
CORCORAN, CA
KGET

Caltrans announces month-long Highway 99 lane closures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced nighttime lane closures on Highway 99 between the City of Delano and the City of McFarland beginning Sunday for maintenance operations. As long as weather permits, Caltrans will reduce Highway 99 to one lane in both directions between Whisler Road and County Line Road […]
DELANO, CA
crimevoice.com

$1M Bail for Stabbing Suspect

May 18, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Goleta resident Rafael Castro Jr., 41, was walking around on City of Goleta streets on the morning of May 17th , a free man under terms of his felony parole status. Given that, it would have been reasonable for him to carefully abide by the law, particularly as it applies to the perpetration of violence upon others.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Burglars Busted After Hitting Same Store for the Third Time

May 18, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. Obviously unaware of the eternal verity of the adage “third time’s the charm,” Oxnard residents Ryan Taylor and Brooke Scheer appear to suffer from a compulsion to push their luck. According to Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Brett...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard PD Cracks Down On School Zone Traffic Violations

May is National Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Month so this week Oxnard police conducted a traffic saturation enforcement operation around the high schools at the north end of the city. They say in just one morning, they handed out 20 traffic citations. In California, the maximum speed limit in a...
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Race

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's race pits incumbent Bill Brown against challenger and current deputy Lieutenant Juan Camarena. We interviewed both candidates separately and asked them the same set of questions.  The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Race appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy