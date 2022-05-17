ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice Teases Possible ‘RHONJ’ Spinoff About Her Wedding: ‘I Want The Fans To See It’

By Cynthia Cook
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Is there a Real Housewives of New Jersey spinoff in the works? “We’ll see what happens — we don’t know! We don’t know. I haven’t decided,” Teresa Giudice told Entertainment Tonight concerning the idea of her televising her upcoming wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“Of course I want the fans to see it because they’ve been on this journey with me, so of course I want them to see it, I really do! And it’s something I’ll always have for myself,” she explained. “But then … I don’t know. I’m still torn just because … it’s my wedding and I want to have a great time and you can’t play certain music.”

She then added how “torn” she was about the situation, leaving fans to wonder if we’ll indeed get a televised Teresa & Louie nuptials.

We would definitely love to see the two reality stars walk down the aisle! Word on the street is that Teresa already has a magical vision for her second wedding — as well as all the celebrations leading up to it. “Teresa can’t wait to get married and start the next chapter of her life with Louie,” a source close to the 49-year-old star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife last November. “Even though this will be her second marriage, she still plans on pulling out all the stops on her way to the altar. That includes a wedding shower, bachelorette party, you name it.”

Luis Ruelas & Teresa Giudice (Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock).

Teresa’s first marriage was to Joe Giudice, with whom she shares four daughters: Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12. According to our insider, all of Teresa’s children “will definitely be participating as members of the bridal party” when the Bravo star weds Luis, 46. “There’s even talk of Gia stepping in as the Maid of Honor,” the source shared. “Teresa’s daughters are so supportive of their mom’s relationship and they love seeing how happy she is.”

The news of their engagement first broke on Oct. 19, 2021 while the couple was vacationing at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece. The mother-of-four‘s romance with Luis surfaced in Nov. 2020, two months after she finalized her divorce from Joe, 49. Luis eventually met Joe, when he and Teresa traveled to the Bahamas in March 2021. Joe currently splits his time between the Bahamas and Italy due to his deportation from the U.S. following his time in prison for fraud.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

