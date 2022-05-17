ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Rainy Wednesday, Friday storm update

By Tom Coomes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first change in the forecast is the timing of rain Wednesday, showers are trending earlier, midday to mid-afternoon light rain is likely. The rain tapers-off by the...

Showers and storms still in the forecast for tonight

This evening, more isolated rain showers will develop impacting us here in Michiana. Finally, by early to mid-morning tomorrow showers will clear out then a little sunshine will return to the forecast. Highs tomorrow afternoon will top out in the lower 60s. Monday afternoon expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday evening, then turn scattered in Wednesday. Rain will remain in the forecast through Thursday, but then we begin to clear things out again heading into the end of the week. High temperatures this week will briefly hit the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, then drop back into the 60s for Thursday and Friday.
MICHIANA, MI
Rain showers and few storms will impact Michiana throughout the day

Scattered showers will impact most of Michiana throughout the day. We will see rain coverage increase through late morning, then turn isolated again after lunchtime. A few thunderstorms are also possible, but all should stay sub-severe. The severe threat looks to mainly stay south of Michiana throughout today. Another round of more scattered showers will arrive this evening and stick around into the early morning Sunday. Sunday looks mostly dry with a little clearing later in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s today and lower 60s tomorrow. We will start the work week out on a dryer note, but then back to the rainier pattern for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will impact all of us here in Michiana. We then look to stay mostly dry heading into next weekend. High temperatures this week will briefly hit the lower 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, but then back to the 60s Thursday and Friday.
MICHIANA, MI
Cold front arrives before midnight Friday, showers and storms follow

The cold front moves through Michiana early Saturday, bringing with it showers and thunderstorms. The front likely stalls between Plymouth and Ft. Wayne Saturday, keeping the area under rounds of rain, but the storm threat is to the southeast. Severe weather is unlikely. Temperatures will be cool to mild through most of next week.
MICHIANA, MI
ABC57 Road Trip: Find the perfect catch with Seahawk Charters

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Welcome to Lake Michigan. In order to cast our net, we needed a captain, so we found one of the best in the business! Captain Russ Clark. “It is really great we have a fishery here where we catch salmon and trout right in our own backyard,” says Captain Clark. “It’s a fishery that people go to Alaska for salmon, and it’s pretty amazing we get them right here in Benton Harbor Saint Joe.”
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Fort Wayne, IN
South Bend, IN
South Bend Cubs announce May 24-29 homestand schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Cubs announced the next homestand of the 2022 season at Four Winds Field. The next homestand runs from May 24 to 29 against the Great Lakes Loons. Fans can expect a number of exciting promotions and events leading up to and during the Memorial Day weekend:
SOUTH BEND, IN
Walton Road bridge closure pushed to May 25

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – The Walton Road bridge closure has been pushed to May 25, the Berrien County Road Department announced. The original closure date was May 23. The project will extend through the end of August. The official detour follows Walton Road to U.S. 31 to Niles-Buchanan Road.
WALTON, IN
Goshen announces Sidewalk Days as First Fridays theme for the summer

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Summer’s First Fridays theme, Sidewalk Days, has been announced for Downtown Goshen. Held on June 3 and 4, retailers and restaurants will move to the sidewalks to provide festival-goers with summertime fare. Attractions include children’s activities, a beer tent, and live music from local artists including...
GOSHEN, IN
Harbor Shores Golf Club announces trail improvement investment

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Harbor Shores Golf Club announced on Friday that it will be looking to improve nearby walking trails. WSJM reports that the club will be investing more than $200,000 in an effort to fix chipped asphalt on the sidewalks and trails along Jean Klock Road. Funds will...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Brinkley RV breaks ground on new production facility in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Brinkley RV announced Friday that it will be expanding with three new production facilities located near the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen. The new facility will be located on a 252-acre piece of land, and with construction already underway, building is expected to be finished later this year.
GOSHEN, IN
Shipshewana Outdoor Flea Market open for 2022 season

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. – The Shipshewana Outdoor Flea Market is now open for the 2022 summer season. The market is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 28. The market will also be open on certain holiday weekends:. Memorial Day (May 30 – June...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
Two killed, multiple wounded in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. -- According to the Goshen Police Department, a shooting occurred at a residence on Rosemare Court in Goshen around 3:20 on Saturday, leaving two dead and three wounded. One male was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment, but has since been pronounced deceased. Another male was pronounced dead...
GOSHEN, IN
One person hospitalized in five-vehicle crash in Cass County

CASSOPOLIS COUNTY, Mich. -- The Cassopolis County Sherriff’s Office responded to the report of a five-vehicle collision that sent one person to the hospital at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday. The crash involved three cars as well as two school buses on M-40 Highway, south of Brody Road in...
CASS COUNTY, MI
#19 Notre Dame softball run-rules Oakland after rain-delay

EVANSTON, Ill. -- The Notre Dame Fighting Irish softball team shook off a four-hour rain delay at the NCAA Evanston Regional at Northwestern University on Saturday, topping the Horizon League Champion Oakland Golden Grizzlies by a score of 16-1 in a mercy-rule-shortened elimination game. The Irish came out hot following...
EVANSTON, IL
Motorcycle driver dies following U.S. 20 crash

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A 24-year-old Idaho man has died following a crash on U.S. 20 Thursday afternoon, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 4:20 p.m., a deputy was in the area of U.S. 20 and Michigan Street but she heard the sound of a crash nearby.
LA PORTE, IN
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard closes Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A section of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will close on May 24 while crews replace a water valve. The road will be closed from LaSalle Avenue to Madison Street. It should be reopened by the end of the day on May 27. Access...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Truck overturns in single-vehicle crash

CASSOPOLIS COUNTY, Mich. -- The Cassopolis Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Saturday around 5:20 p.m. on Church Street in Volinia Township. Initial investigation reportedly shows that 21-year-old Seth Lamarbe of Marcellus, Michigan was traveling West on Church Street when loose gravel on the side of the road caused him to lose control of the vehicle.
MARCELLUS, MI

