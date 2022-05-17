Rainy Wednesday, Friday storm update

Scattered showers will impact most of Michiana throughout the day. We will see rain coverage increase through late morning, then turn isolated again after lunchtime. A few thunderstorms are also possible, but all should stay sub-severe. The severe threat looks to mainly stay south of Michiana throughout today. Another round of more scattered showers will arrive this evening and stick around into the early morning Sunday. Sunday looks mostly dry with a little clearing later in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s today and lower 60s tomorrow. We will start the work week out on a dryer note, but then back to the rainier pattern for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will impact all of us here in Michiana. We then look to stay mostly dry heading into next weekend. High temperatures this week will briefly hit the lower 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, but then back to the 60s Thursday and Friday.

