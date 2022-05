The car theft crime wave continues, only it’s becoming increasingly common for criminals to just carjack people instead of boosting their rides when they’re parked. At about 4 am on May 18 a robbery suspect picked the wrong guy to carjack. The owner of a C8 Corvette felt his life was in danger, so he pulled out a gun and shot the suspect several times. That person then jumped on a car which was driving away, but fell off it and died in the parking lot.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO