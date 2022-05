CHICAGO - Chicago police recovered the gun being carried by the suspect who was shot by a Millennium Park security guard on Saturday, police said. Police said the 22-year-old was trying to enter the park about 7:20 p.m. but refused to be checked by a metal-detecting wand at the entry point. Then, he jumped a fence and allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire as a security guard approached. The guard shot him.

