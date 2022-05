If Juneteenth hasn’t made it into your regular lineup of holiday celebrations, this just might be your year to change that. Originating in Texas, this holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. With a focus on education, freedom and forward thinking, the day has changed a bit since the original African American Emancipation Day was first celebrated in 1865, but the heart and message remains the same.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO