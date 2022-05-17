Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia given 80-game ban for PED violation

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia was suspended for 80 games Tuesday for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The right-hander tested positive for a synthetic steroid known as Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing drug. First-time offenders of baseball’s drug policy are banned for 80 games, with an additional offense rising to 162 games and a third violation incurring a lifetime ban.

Mejia, 25, is in his first season with the Brewers after breaking into the majors with Cleveland in 2021. In two appearances for Milwaukee out of the bullpen, Mejia has allowed six earned runs in 2 1/3 innings for a 23.14 ERA, with five walks and one strikeout.

He started 11 of his 17 games for Cleveland and went 1-7 with an 8.25 ERA last season. The Guardians traded him to the Brewers in November for minor-leaguer David Fry.

Mejia is the second Brewers player to receive a PED suspension this season. Catcher Pedro Severino was banned for 80 games just before the start of the season after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene.

–Field Level Media

