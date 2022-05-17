ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Biden condemns racist theory of white supremacy in visit to Buffalo after mass shooting

By Jacob Fischler
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vsEf4_0fhR8Loe00

President Joe Biden gets a hug from a young boy whose father was killed at the Tops market shooting during an event at the Delavan Grider Community Center on May 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden on Tuesday commemorated the victims of last weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, and condemned the ideology that drove the killer to “carry out a murderous, racist rampage” at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

In a visit to the Upstate New York city, Biden and other New York Democrats, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, rebuked the racist “great replacement” conspiracy theory the shooting suspect adhered to and called for federal action to restrict access to guns.

But before talking about gun policy or replacement theory, Biden named the victims in the Saturday rampage at Tops Friendly Markets. The Buffalo News reported that 13 people were shot and all 10 victims who died were Black, in the city’s worst shooting in history.

They included 77-year-old Pearl Young, a grandmother and public school teacher who also ran a local food pantry, and Andre Mackneil, a restaurant worker who was buying a cake for his son’s third birthday.

“His son’s celebrating a birthday asking, ‘Where’s Daddy?’” Biden said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has said the crime is being investigated as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism, with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives working in conjunction with Buffalo police.

A ‘poison’ in U.S. society

After that introduction memorializing the victims, Biden focused his remarks on white supremacy, which he called “a poison … running through our body politic.”

He alluded to politicians and media members who exploited the so-called great replacement theory — a false view that holds white Americans are under threat of extinction by a plot to systematically replace them with nonwhite people.

The suspected Buffalo killer, 18-year-old white man Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, reportedly posted a 180-page document filled with “great replacement” talking points before traveling to the supermarket on Buffalo’s predominately Black East Side to commit the killings. Gendron has been charged with one count of murder and will return to court on Thursday for a felony hearing, officials said.

“The internet has radicalized angry, alienated, lost and isolated individuals into falsely believing that they will be ‘replaced,’” Biden said. “I and all of you reject the lie. I call on all Americans to reject the lie. And I condemn those who spread the lie for power, political gain and profit.”

Biden did not specifically name anyone who exploited that lie for their own gain. White replacement is a frequent theme on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program and leading Republicans, including the No. 3 House Republican, Elise Stefanik of New York, have echoed its core premise.

Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration was choosing not to name anyone associated with the ideology, to deny them attention.

“The people who spread this filth know who they are, and they should be ashamed of themselves,” she told reporters en route to Buffalo. “But I’m not going to give them or [the] obnoxious ideas they’re pushing the attention that they desperately want.”

Schumer writes to Fox executives

Schumer took a different approach, writing to Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch and three other Fox executives Tuesday, calling for an end to the airing of great replacement views. Carlson was carbon copied on the letter .

“This pernicious theory, which has no basis in fact, has been injected into the mainstream thanks in large part to a dangerous level of amplification by your network and its anchors,” Schumer wrote.

In a Tuesday afternoon tweet , Schumer said Carlson had invited him on the program to “debate the letter.” Schumer declined, he said.

On his Monday show, Carlson distanced himself from Gendron’s writings and accused Democrats of using the tragedy against him.

“Because one mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express your political views out loud,” he said. “That is what they are telling you. That is what they wanted to tell you for a long time, but Saturday’s massacre gives them a pretext and justification.”

A representative for Fox News did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday.

The letter followed a Monday floor speech Schumer gave that also called out Carlson by name and linked great replacement ideology to former President Donald Trump.

“Unfortunately, with each passing year, it seems harder and harder to ignore that replacement theory, and other racially motivated views are increasingly coming out into the open and given purported legitimacy by some MAGA Republicans and cable news pundits,” Schumer said Monday.

Schumer said the shooter’s goal was to kill as many Black people as possible. Hochul noted Gendron drove three hours and chose the location specifically with that goal in mind.

Biden called the shooting “domestic terrorism.”

Biden said radicalization could not be stopped, but that the use of the internet to advance its dangerous effects possibly could be.

“We can’t prevent people from being radicalized to violence,” he said. “But we can address the relentless exploitation of the internet to recruit and mobilize terrorism.”

Biden linked the Buffalo attack to shootings at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 and three Asian-American spas in Atlanta last year and to the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that he said inspired him to run for president.

Charlottesville rally goers chanted replacement theory slogans. Trump later defended the rally, calling some participants “very fine people.”

Hate and guns a ‘lethal combination’

Hochul blamed the shooting on a mix of hateful ideology and easy access to guns.

“It is that lethal combination that resulted in the loss of 10 decent, good people,” she said.

Gendron used a rifle with a modified magazine that she said was illegal in New York. She called for “a national gun policy,” saying that the killer easily brought a magazine from Pennsylvania that was not permitted under New York state law.

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, a Democrat who represents Buffalo, also called for a national gun law.

Biden called for keeping assault weapons off the streets, saying a previous ban enacted when he was U.S. Senate Judiciary chairman led to a decrease in shootings. Congress did not renew that ban when it expired in 2004.

Schumer said he would work in the Senate to combat white supremacy and rid “our streets of weapons of war.”

Congressional Democrats have for years routinely tried to pass federal gun legislation after mass shootings, but have not been successful.

The post Biden condemns racist theory of white supremacy in visit to Buffalo after mass shooting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 1

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations in the past month, including mold-covered food and long-expired potato salad. One central Iowa food truck was cited for 21 violations, including the lack of a license, lack of any running water to clean utensils or wash hands, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hospital administrator who violated COVID restrictions loses bid for jobless benefits

A western Iowa hospital administrator who refused the COVID vaccine, refused to be screened for the virus, and refused to wear a mask is not entitled to collect jobless benefits after being fired, an Iowa judge has ruled. State records show Joshua Braunschweig was employed by Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake as […] The post Hospital administrator who violated COVID restrictions loses bid for jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Grassley demurs on his role in potential Roe reversal

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley was reticent in a call with reporters Wednesday about his role in the anticipated overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark court decision that made abortions widely available in the United States. “You never know what they’re going to do,” Grassley said of Supreme Court nominees he has supported. “You look […] The post Grassley demurs on his role in potential Roe reversal appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Conklin, NY
State
Virginia State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
POLITICO

Merrick Garland is underscoring that Joe Biden has not interfered with the DOJinvestigation into the president's son, Hunter.

Garland repeatedly emphasized that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware — a Trump appointee — is fully in charge. Hunter gatherers: Attorney General Merrick Garland insisted Tuesday that there has been no improper political influence over the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elise Stefanik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#White Supremacy#Mass Shootings#Black People#Violent Crime#Democrats#Senate#Tops Friendly Markets#The Buffalo News
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Republican Party
101.1. The Wiz

Buffalo Shooting Suspect's Hispanic Best Friend Speaks Out

In an ironic twist, Payton Gendron, the suspected white supremacist in custody following this weekend’s deadly shooting rampage in Buffalo that's been widely attributed to anti-Black racism, has a best friend who is of a different ethnicity. The post Buffalo Shooting Suspect's Hispanic Best Friend Speaks Out appeared first on NewsOne. The post Buffalo Shooting Suspect's Hispanic Best Friend Speaks Out appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.
BUFFALO, NY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy