ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas middle school under investigation by state agency for mistreatment of students

By Jack A. Webb
KATV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A middle school in Arkansas is being investigated by the Department of Human Services after allegations that kids were being forced to sit on the pavement in 95-degree temperatures as punishment for being disruptive in the cafeteria, our content partner KAIT 8 News reported....

katv.com

Comments / 28

Allie
4d ago

Those saying that this is ok, you do realize that if its 95 outside that the pavement is over 100° right?? Thats child abuse!! Its like forcing them to hold their hand on a hot stove. Would that be ok with you as well?? DO BETTER!!!! Children deserve better!!

Reply(13)
9
Cinnycin
4d ago

These complainers are what is wrong with society today. Not that the kid did something wrong but no.. baby them. No wonder these kids are growing up to a weak society.

Reply(1)
7
Eric Johnson
3d ago

Most schools in this country are now nothing more than indoctrination centers for the New World Order. They are teaching your kids things you wouldn't believe. And not to listen to you. You must find a way to homeschool if you care about your children.

Reply
2
Related
KTLO

Burrell Behavioral Health closing Arkansas locations, area schools to be affected

With the announcement this week that Burrell Behavioral Health, based in Springfield, is closing its four locations in Arkansas, several area schools are left without mental health services for their students. Burrell has locations in Mountain Home, Harrison, Springdale and Rogers. There are 17 employees in their Mountain Home office and 23 in Harrison.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Missouri woman killed, man injured in 1-vehicle Searcy County accident

Two Missouri residents were involved in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Searcy County, resulting in the death of the passenger and injuries to the driver. Seventy-eight-year-old Norma Stout of Crane was pronounced dead, and 73-year-old Robert Frey of Marionville was transported to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According...
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
KYTV

Crane, Mo. woman dies in crash in northern Arkansas

MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - A woman from Crane, Mo., died in a rollover crash in northern Arkansas. Norma Stout, 78, died in the crash. The crash happened Friday on U.S. 65 in Searcy County. Investigators say a pickup veered out of control, hitting a power pole. The impact flipped the truck.
CRANE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#Kait 8 News#Brookland Middle School#Dhs
KYTV

Fact Finders: Pregnant women, divorce law in Missouri & Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A social media post is going around social media. It says, Fact: Pregnant Missourians Can’t Get a Divorce. So on this Fact Finders, one of our viewers asked, “can a pregnant woman finalize a divorce?”. A pregnant woman can file for divorce in Missouri....
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
kjluradio.com

At least seven tornadoes confirmed in Missouri Thursday

At least seven tornadoes touched down in Missouri on Thursday. The National Weather Service reports two EF-1 tornadoes made contact in Phelps County just east of Fort Leonard Wood. Several small outbuildings were destroyed, with numerous reports of trees uprooted and snapped. Two twisters were also reported in Franklin County...
MISSOURI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed After Being Struck by Sheriff’s Office Patrol Vehicle

Louisiana Man Killed After Being Struck by Sheriff’s Office Patrol Vehicle. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on May 20, 2022, that on May 19, 2022, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61 (Airline Highway) near Windsor Street in Laplace. Dave Walker, 45, of Laplace, died as a result of this collision.
LOUISIANA STATE
swark.today

Arkansas AG office gets judgment against two chiropractic operations for violations of 271 patients’ privacy

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a final judgment against two chiropractic clinics, 501 Pain & Rehab, LLC, located in Conway, and 501 Pain and Rehab Family Clinic of Russellville, LLC, located in Russellville, as well as, owners, Dr. John D’Onofrio and Donny McCuien. The Court found the Defendants violated the Personal Information Privacy Act and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act for failing to secure and protect their patients’ personal information from unauthorized access or use and failing to properly dispose of the personal information as required by law. The lawsuit was filed after investigators identified that the medical files that were dumped in a public park near Mayflower contained almost 1,000 instances of patients’ unencrypted and unredacted personal information. Defendants will have to pay $321,395 in civil penalties and legal fees.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy