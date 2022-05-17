College Park father says he's upset his son's killer is still on the run

DeKalb County police are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a tow truck operator at a gas station on Columbia Drive. The widow of Christopher Harrold said that her husband was training an employee when he was shot and killed.
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A metro Atlanta family is upset a convicted felon is still on the run two weeks after allegedly killing their son at a College Park apartment complex. Arfrederick Magby Sr. says a parent should not have to bury a child, but that is exactly what he did last weekend. To make matters worse the man who police say pulled the trigger is not in custody..
ATLANTA - Police said a man faces aggravated assault and criminal damage to property for firing a gun at a driver on the road, then again when that driver followed him home. Police said Quincey Rogers told police he was "cut off" by a driver Friday on Greenbriar Parkway. Rogers...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who shot at a school bus full of children has previously thrown rocks at the bus and at other cars, neighbors said. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Gwinnett County, where Celeste Saunders was arrested after the incident unfolded in Suwanee on May 9.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. said on Friday that a Marietta man convicted of raping a 6-year-old at his home in 2020 will serve life plus 25 years in prison for the crime. Jamal Adams, 27, was found guilty on all counts, including...
GRIFFIN, Ga. - A man with a "length criminal history" was on active probation when he was arrested for murder, Griffin police said. Police arrested 35-year-old Lamarion Sherod Banks on Friday night for the murder of 46-year-old Rafaeil Thomas, who died at a hospital from a gunshot wound. Police said...
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - College Park police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex off of Camp Creek Parkway. Officials tell FOX 5 they were called to the 2700 block of Camp Creek Parkway shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a person shot. At the scene,...
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man is being charged with simple battery after he attacked his sister. Officers say the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Almont Drive SW. The names of those involved have not been released by police. The sister stabbed her brother when she asked him...
COLLEGE PARK — Samiya Handspike said she will never forget hiding in a closet at her friend’s Godby Road home and hearing her cousin screaming to her for help after a gunman shot him multiple times. “I said little Fred I got you. Just hold on. I’m coming,”...
ATLANTA - Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in his 60s in northwest Atlanta near an nightclub. Police found an unidentified man dead in the road at 351 Oliver Street. Police investigated near Kathryn Johnson Memorial Park, across the street from the Marquette Restaurant & Lounge parking...
ATLANTA — When someone fired a gun at a man’s red Mustang, he said it felt like it came out of nowhere. “It was really random. I didn’t even expect it,” the victim, who chose not to be identified, told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson. “The fact he could have shot me,...[that] wasn’t gonna slide.”
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The trial of a disgraced former Cobb County attorney who is accused of killing his own mother has been delayed yet again. Richard Merritt was charged of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. DeKalb County...
CLARKSTON, Ga. — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after a 28-year-old man was found shot and killed in an apartment by Clarkston Police. Officers said they initially received a call about a person shot at the 1500 Oak Apartments off Brockett Road around 1 a.m. Friday.
A surveillance camera captured the moments before a suspected man shot 22-year-old Michael A. Ezzard Jr. to death in Smyrna. Police say they are still searching for the man who they consider 'armed and extremely dangerous.'
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Early Wednesday morning, police say a body was found in College Park surrounded by shell casings in an apartment complex on Camp Creek Parkway. College Park Police tell CBS46 the victim is male and was shot to death. A neighbor in the Crystal at Camp Creek apartments...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A disgraced Decatur attorney accused of stabbing and beating his mother to death is set to face a jury starting next week. Richard Merritt, 48, has been charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.
MACON, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man who had just been released on bond in a murder case was shot to death over the weekend. News outlets reports 27-year-old Damian Devonta Felton Sr., of Macon, was released on a $75,000 bond from the Bibb County Jail Friday night. He was shot and killed Saturday morning […]
A man and woman were found dead in their home on Monday morning where Loganville police say it was an apparent murder-suicide. Loganville police were able to identify 31-year-old Clinton George Cunningham as the man who shot and killed 30-year-old Andanae DeShawn Gates.
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Douglasville man had pled guilty to malice murder six years after he shot his own grandmother several times and the shot his step-grandfather to death. The District Attorney’s Office said that Patrick Canada entered a plea of guilty to malice murder and two counts of aggravated assault on Monday.
