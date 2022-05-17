ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, GA

College Park father says he's upset his son's killer is still on the run

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe father of a College-Park alleged murder victim says he...

fox5atlanta.com

Family upset convicted felon accused of murdering College Park man remains on the run

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A metro Atlanta family is upset a convicted felon is still on the run two weeks after allegedly killing their son at a College Park apartment complex. Arfrederick Magby Sr. says a parent should not have to bury a child, but that is exactly what he did last weekend. To make matters worse the man who police say pulled the trigger is not in custody..
